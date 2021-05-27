Midland Trail girls stay on hot trajectory

In recent high school baseball and softball games:

Oak Hill 9

Riverside 3

The Oak Hill softball squad hiked its record to 10-9 with the win over Riverside on May 25 at home.

Haylee Byers hit and pitched Oak Hill to the win. At the plate, the senior was 4-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBIs. On the mound, she scattered three Riverside hits over seven innings, striking out five and yielding no earned runs in the process.

Also for Oak Hill, Halee Jones went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Skylar Richards was 1-for-3 with a double and a pair of RBIs, Kaylee Mann and Brooke Spangler (RBI) were both 2-for-4, Nikki Holbrook (RBI) and Annie Johnson were both 1-for-4, and Mann and Paige Neal scored twice.

Mia Hastings, Maci White and Emma Pauley supplied singles for Riverside.

Oak Hill was slated to play at Poca on Wednesday and is scheduled to host Woodrow Wilson on Thursday, May 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Midland Trail 8

Wyoming East 6

Host Midland Trail plated three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the sixth on Tuesday to rally for the 8-6 triumph over Wyoming East.

Madison Campbell was 2-for-4 with a triple and a double and three RBIs to power the Midland Trail offense. Emmie Lopetrone (2-for-4) and Layla Tompkins produced two RBIs each.

Kayley Bane launched a grand slam home run for the Warriors, and Andrea Laxton was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and one RBI.

Meghan Gill earned the pitching verdict in relief of Lopetrone.

Midland Trail, 15-4 and winners of 12 straight, will host Shady Spring at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 28.

WE: 400 110 0 — 6 6 5

MT: 100 034 x — 8 11 3

Pitching — WE: O. Hylton; MT: E. Lopetrone, M. Gill. WP: Gill, LP: Hylton. Hitting — WE: K. Bane 1-3 (grand slam hr, 4 rbi), A. Laxton 2-4 (2 2b, rbi), M. Clark 2-4, C. Clay 1-3 (rbi); MT: M. Campbell 2-4 (3b, 2b, 3 rbi), E. Lopetrone 2-4 (2 rbi), S. Sheets 2-4 (2b), E. Dickerson 1-4 (3b), F. Bailes 1-4, M. Gill 1-4, C. Skaggs 1-3, Jo. Stonestreet 1-2, L. Tompkins (2 rbi)

Nicholas County 6

Midland Trail 2

Nicholas County scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning Wednesday to break open a 2-2 deadlock and defeat host Midland Trail, 6-2, in a baseball game.

Rylee Nicholas went seven innings on the mound for the Grizzlies, earning the decision after striking out 14 Patriots and allowing five hits and two earned runs. Andrew Triplett pitched the eighth in relief.

Cole Brown drove in two runs for Nicholas, and Nicholas, J.P. Girod (2-for-5), Grayson Kesterson and Kendall Giles produced one RBI apiece.

For Midland Trail (14-6), Cody Harrell hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Seth Ewing tripled.

Trail starter Cy Persinger struck out 10, scattered four hits and gave up two earned runs in six innings.

Nicholas County (12-8) visits Oak Hill at 6 p.m. on May 27.

Midland Trail travels to Greenbrier West at 5 p.m. on May 27.

NC: 000 011 04 — 6 5 2

MT: 000 200 00 — 2 5 4

Pitching — NC: R. Nicholas, A. Triplett; MT: C. Persinger, B. Persinger, L. Bigham. WP: Nicholas. Hitting — NC: J.P. Girod 2-5 (rbi), C. Brown (2 rbi), Gr. Kesterson 1-4 (rbi), Ga. Kesterson 1-5, R. Nicholas (rbi), K. Giles (rbi), J. McKinney 1-3; MT: C. Harrell (hr, 2 rbi), S. Ewing 1-3 (3b), C. Kincaid 1-3, C. Vines 1-3, I. Eades 1-3

Midland Trail 10

Princeton 2

A five-run fifth inning lifted visiting Midland Trail past Princeton, 10-2, on Monday, May 24.

Faith Bailes (3-for-4) and Meghan Gill (2-for-4) each produced a double and a pair of RBIs for Midland Trail (14-4). Madison Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double.

Sarver, Rice and Johnson were each 2-for-4 for the Tigers.

Emmie Lopetrone logged the pitching win, striking out five and scattering four hits in four innings. Gill relieved, fanning two and yielding three hits in three innings.

MT: 002 150 2 — 10 11 4

P: 001 001 0 — 2 7 0

Pitching — MT: E. Lopetrone, M. Gill; P: Rice, Johnaon. WP: Lopetrone, LP: Nelson. Hitting — MT: F. Bailes 3-4 (2b, 2 rbi), M. Gill 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi), M. Campbell 2-3 (2b), E. Dickerson 1-3 (rbi), E. Lopetrone 1-3 (rbi), C. Skaggs 1-2 (rbi), S. Sheets 1-4; P: Sarver 2-4 (2b), Rice 2-4, Johnson 2-4, Jenkins 1-3 (2b).

Oak Hill 5

Capital 4

On May 20, the Red Devil girls pushed across single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to squeak by the visiting Cougars.

For Oak Hill (9-8), Annie Johnson was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, Kaylee Mann (2-4) and Skylar Richards (1-3) each had a double and one RBI, Kylie Pelkey was 1-for-3 with a double, Rachel Peelish was 2-for-3, Haylee Byers was 1-for-2, and Nikki Holbrook knocked in a run.

Byers notched the pitching win.

Midland Trail 10

Cross Lanes Christian 3

On May 21, Meghan Gill had a day to lead the Patriot girls past visiting Cross Lanes Christian.

Gill was 3-for-4 with a home run, two triples and five RBIs to guide the Trail offense. Teammate Faith Bailes was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, Chezney Skaggs belted a triple in two at-bats, Emmie Lopetrone was 1-for-3 with a triple, and Sydney Sheets and Emily Dickerson had a single apiece.

Edge was 2-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for CLC. M. Parsons and Gibson both drove in runs.

Lopetrone fanned five and scattered eight hits for the pitching win.

Midland Trail 7

Summers County 4

The Patriot baseball team secured the win over the Bobcats on May 20.

Cy Persinger (2-for-4) and Seth Ewing (1-for-2) each delivered a home run and two RBIs for the Patriots. Also, Bo Persinger was 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, Chris Vines was 2-for-3 and knocked in a run, and Larry Bigham and Indy Eades supplied base hits.

Jones, Harper and Fox each homered for the Bobcats.

Bo Persinger struck out 17 Summers batters to gain the win. He gave up four hits, three earned runs and no walks in his seven-inning stint.

Midland Trail 8

Nicholas County 0

The Patriot girls hiked their record to 12-4 on Thursday, May 20 with the shutout of the visiting Grizzlies.

Trail plated four runs in the first two innings en route to the triumph.

Emily Dickerson homered and drove in two runs in four at-bats for the Midland Trail offense. Sydney Sheets was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, Emmie Lopetrone smacked two doubles and drove in a run in two at-bats, and Chezney Skaggs was 2-for-2 with a triple. Layla Tompkins contributed a base hit and one RBI.

For Nicholas, Nash was 2-for-3.

Lopetrone fired a two-hit shutout to grab the complete-game mound decision. She struck out five NCHS batters.

On May 18, Midland Trail downed the Grizzlies, 7-1.

Wyoming East 14

Oak Hill 7

Wyoming East doubled up Oak Hill in baseball action.

Zane Wolfe (home run) and Trenton Rider drove in two runs apiece for the Red Devils. Ty Nelson was 2-for-3, and Tyler Treadway drove in a run.

Oak Hill 15

Richwood 7

Kylie Pelkey, Annie Johnson and Brooke Spangler drove in three runs apiece to help Oak Hill defeat Richwood, 15-7, on May 19.

Pelkey was 3-for-5 with a homer and a double, Johnson was 3-for-4, and Spangler was 2-for-2 with a double.

Also, Haylee Byers was 3-for-3 with a double, Nikki Holbrook was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Rachel Peelish was 1-for-4 and knocked in a run, Skylar Richards was 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Madison Phares was 1-for-4.

Peelish allowed 12 hits, struck out six and yielded five earned runs to nail down the pitching decision.

Independence 4

Oak Hill 1

The Patriots survived the Red Devil boys in Oak Hill on May 19.

Zane Wolfe was 1-for-3 for the Red Devils.

Bradley Lokant absorbed the loss despite pitching well. He held the Patriots, who have scored 20 runs three times this season, to five hits in the complete-game effort.

I 002 101 0 — 4 5 3

OH 100 000 0 — 1 1 3

Pitching — I: Michael McKinney, Atticus Goodson (6) and Caleb Daniels; OH: Bradley Lokant and Ty Nelson. WP: McKinney; LP: Lokant. Hitting — I: McKinney 2-4 (2 rbi), Carson Brown 1-2 (rbi), Clay Basham 1-4, Andy Lester 1-4; OH: Zane Wolfe 1-3 (run).

Midland Trail 2

James Monroe 0

On May 19, the Patriots logged a 2-0 baseball win over James Monroe.

For Midland Trail, Cy Persinger was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Cody Harrell and Larry Bigham provided base hits, and Chris Vines drove in a run.

Persinger got the mound win by fanning 15 Mavericks and surrendering just two hits, no earned runs and one walk in 6 1/3 innings. His brother, Bo, was credited with the save.

• • •

