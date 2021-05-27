Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Exploring The Intersection Between Art And Technology

By Ellen Stevens
digg.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this piece, we discuss the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art. The concepts of art and technology may seem as though they should stand opposed to one another, however, both ideas have a history of intersecting with each other to arrive hand in hand in the modern era; a digital horizon with consistent overlap. In this piece, we’ll be discussing the various technological revolutions that have directly impacted the world of art, which may continue to push forward the industry for many years to come.

digg.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Art#Modern Technology#Technology Innovation#Modern Art#Technological Innovation#Environment#Technical Achievement#History#Key Details
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
Related
Visual Artwqpmag.com

Checking In #47: What is the Relationship Between Water & Art?

Checking In #47: What is the Relationship Between Water & Art?. In this episode of Checking In: A Series With WQP, WQP Managing Editor Lauren Del Ciello checks in with Arica Hilton, artist/poet/conservationist/global advocate and artist-in-residence for the Van Gogh Chicago immersive experience. Hilton's work often focuses around water, like her exhibit TIDES, A PRELUDE, which incorporated recycled plastic water bottles, or her visual poem I FLOW LIKE WATER, and soon a new group show with other conservation artists called I AM OCEAN, highlighting the importance of water and how it affects the health of our environment.
Technologythebeaconnewspapers.com

Technology

Dear Savvy Senior, Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited. —Tech Challenged Senior Dear Tech Challenged, There are many different technology teaching tools available to older adults that can help you learn new tech skills so you ... READ MORE.
Waterloo, OHcoolcleveland.com

Two Artists Explore Change at Waterloo Arts

Fri 6/4 @ 5-8PM The artists behind the new show, The Fertility of Transformation, opening at Waterloo Arts Friday June 4, are really good at writing art jargon. They say this show “positions the body as a site of entanglement and explores composting as a metaphor for renewal.”. Hopefully, the...
Sciencearxiv.org

Exploring the Disproportion Between Scientific Productivity and Knowledge Amount

The pursuit of knowledge is the permanent goal of human beings. Scientific literature, as the major medium that carries knowledge between scientists, exhibits explosive growth during the last century. Despite the frequent use of many tangible measures, such as citation, impact factor and g-index, to quantify the influence of papers from different perspectives based on scientific productivity, it has not yet been well understood how the relationship between scientific productivity and knowledge amount turns out to be, i.e., how the knowledge value of papers and knowledge amount vary with development of the discipline. This raises the question of whether high scientific productivity equals large knowledge amount. Here, building on rich literature on academic conferences and journals, we collect 185 million articles covering 19 disciplines published during 1970 to 2020, and establish citation network research area to represent the knowledge flow from the authors of the article being cited to the authors of the articles that cite it under each specific area. As a result, the structure formed during the evolution of each scientific area can implicitly tells how the knowledge flows between nodes and how it behaves as the number of literature (productivity) increases. By leveraging Structural entropy in structured high-dimensional space and Shannon entropy in unstructured probability space, we propose the Quantitative Index of Knowledge (KQI), which is taken as the subtraction between the two types of entropy, to reflect the extent of disorder difference (knowledge amount) caused by structure (order). With the aid of KQI, we find that, although the published literature shows an explosive growth, the amount of knowledge (KQI) contained in it obviously slows down, and there is a threshold after which the growth of knowledge accelerates...
Adams County, PAGettysburg Times

Explore and create at the arts council

Summer’s long days and energetic pace make it a perfect time of year to carve out a few hours for yourself and cultivate your inner artist at the Adams County Arts Council’s Arts Education Center. The thrill of creative exploration can be experienced in a cool, comfortable, and welcoming environment...
Waitsfield, VTThe Valley Reporter

‘ART FORMS: An exploration’

The entertainment industry makes use of a very unusual term, “sleeper,” to describe a show that opens quietly and becomes a big hit. “ART FORMS: An exploration,” currently on view at the Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts, is an unquestionable “sleeper.” The show opened April 11 and garnered favorable reviews from the public. As a result, the run of the show has been extended through July 23.
Entertainmentthelaurelofasheville.com

New Permanent Exhibit at Bardo Arts Center Explores Cherokee Culture

The Cherokee Preservation Foundation has awarded an $88,050 grant to the WCU Bardo Arts Center (BAC) to support a permanent interpretive exhibit on Cherokee language and culture. The exhibit and correlated programming will be developed in collaboration with members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). BAC opened its...
Hopkins, MNmprnews.org

Art Hounds recommend visual art that explores science, spirituality

Arts advocate Patrick Moore of Montevideo was inspired by Nicole Zempel’s nature photography currently on display at the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council’s gallery in Marshall. Zempel’s up-close photographs of mushrooms, lichen, moss, and slime mold blend science and art in a way that is both familiar and otherworldly. “I just...
Visual Artsgmagazine.com

Explore the golden age of local cinema at this travelling art exhibition

If you’ve yet to encounter Singapore Art Museum’s last couple of travelling art exhibitions, here’s another opportunity to do so. ‘Cause from Jun 9 onwards, SAM’s fourth exhibition featuring contemporary artworks by multidisciplinary artist Jeremy Sharma will be heading to regional libraries in Woodlands, Jurong and Tampines. In its debut...
Visual ArtPosted by
CBS News

“60 Minutes+” explores new digital art era

“60 Minutes+” correspondent Laurie Segall explores the new digital art era in her report on Mike Winkelmann, the artist known as Beeple, who made history with a $69 million sale of a digital piece of artwork. She also spoke with hip-hop artist Flo Rida about how he plans to profit off the craze, and turned herself into an Avatar using NFT technology.
Visual Artdesignboom.com

taiwan's event explores the effects of human + nature interaction at the venice biennale

At the 2021 venice architecture biennale, taiwan’s collateral event explores the effects of human and nature interaction and the role of architecture between the civilized world and environment. the national taiwan museum of fine arts (NTMoFA) has collaborated with curatorial teams divooe zein architects and double-grass international co. to organize an immersive exhibition named ‘primitive migration from/to taiwan,’ challenging the question by the biennale’s curator hashim sarkis ‘how will we live together?’ which drew from the outbreak of the pandemic situation.
Books & LiteratureWritersDigest.com

Deb Caletti: On Exploring the Art-versus-Artist Debate

Deb Caletti is the award-winning and critically acclaimed author of many books, including Honey, Baby, Sweetheart, a finalist for the National Book Award, and A Heart in a Body in the World, a Michael L. Printz Honor Book. She lives with her family in Seattle. Visit her at DebCaletti.com. In...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Exploring mutual information between IRIS spectral lines. II. Calculating the most probable response in all spectral windows

A three-dimensional picture of the solar atmosphere's thermodynamics can be obtained by jointly analyzing multiple spectral lines that span many formation heights. In paper I, we found strong correlations between spectral shapes from a variety of different ions during solar flares in comparison to the quiet Sun. We extend these techniques to address the following questions: which regions of the solar atmosphere are most connected during a solar flare, and what are the most likely responses across several spectral windows based on the observation of a single Mg II spectrum? Our models are derived from several million IRIS spectra collected from 21 M- and X-class flares. We applied this framework to archetypal Mg II flare spectra, and analyzed the results from a multi-line perspective. We find that (1) the line correlations from the photosphere to the transition region are highest in flare ribbons. (2) Blue-shifted reversals appear simultaneously in Mg II, C II, and Si IV during the impulsive phase, with Si IV displaying possible optical depth effects. Fe II shows signs of strong emission, indicating deep early heating. (3) The Mg II line appears to typically evolve a blue-shifted reversal that later returns to line center and becomes single peaked within 1-3 minutes. The widths of these single peaked profiles slowly erode with time. During the later flare stages, strong red wing enhancements indicating coronal rain are evident in Mg II, C II, and Si IV. Our framework is easily adaptable to any multi-line data set, and enables comprehensive statistical analyses of the atmospheric behavior in different spectral windows.
Museumsartfixdaily.com

Hunterdon Art Museum Explores Social Issues, Changing Cultural Landscape In New Exhibitions

(ARTFIXdaily.com) Hunterdon Art Museum presents “Crossroads: Book Artists’ Impassioned Responses to Immigration, Human Rights, and Our Environment” and “Print+” from May 8 - Sept. 5, 2021. The works featured in the exhibitions comment on past and present racial, social, and political issues through observations and personal stories. According to “Crossroads...”...
AstronomyScience Daily

A new water treatment technology could also help Mars explorers

A team led by UC Riverside engineers has developed a catalyst to remove a dangerous chemical from water on Earth that could also make Martian soil safer for agriculture and help produce oxygen for human Mars explorers. Perchlorate, a negative ion consisting of one chlorine atom bonded to four oxygen...
Grand Rapids, MImibiz.com

New community supported arts program breaks down barriers between artists, public

Art collecting is often seen as only accessible to people willing to invest substantial funds, and an activity generally reserved for the extremely wealthy. In an effort to combat this stereotype and make the process of collecting art more accessible to the general public, Grand Rapids-based Avenue for the Arts LLC has put together its first-ever Community Supported Art (CSArt) program.