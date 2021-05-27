Cancel
LETTER: MWH, Cigna need to work things out

My family and I are heartbroken and angry to hear about the breakdown of contract negotiations between Mary Washington Healthcare and Cigna [“Mary Washington Healthcare may end contract with Cigna,” May 21]. If the last 15 months have shown us anything, it’s the importance of access to sound, quality health care.

