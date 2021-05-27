LETTER: MWH, Cigna need to work things out

The multi-trillion-dollar U.S. healthcare market is broken. At the moment, the system is fragmented, meaning there exists a lack of coordination that often results in an inefficient allocation of resources. “Fragmentation adversely impacts quality, cost, and outcomes. Eliminating waste from unnecessary, unsafe care is crucial for improving quality and reducing costs-and making the system financially sustainable,” says The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC). On top of that, rising health care costs are forcing, with many patients spending money on ineffective solutions. However, digital health solutions may be able save the healthcare industry billions of dollars – and give care givers, patients, and health professionals easy access to necessary health data far quicker. That’s where a company, like AI/ML Innovations (CSE:AIML)(OTC:AIMLF) and its Health Gauge subsidiary, a leading digital health solutions provider, may be able to help.