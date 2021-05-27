LETTER: MWH, Cigna need to work things out

Remember the Great Recession employment woes? Companies laying off, letting go, or cutting hours and/or wages of workers to keep afloat while too-big-to-fail corporations were bailed out at taxpayers’ expense. Everyday laborers of all professions took a big hit in their take-home pay but were grateful to just have a job. Any job. Sometimes two or three jobs to make ends meet. Jobs they weren’t particularly suited for but took out of desperation. While some sectors of the economy recovered over the next decade, others did not, and many workers were stuck in jobs they disliked and were still being paid low wages. Well, finally, here’s the market correction that favors the laborers.