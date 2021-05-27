Smashing Pumpkins announce Gish 30th anniversary celebrations

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott has confirmed to “The Jeremy White Podcast” that there are tentative plans for the band to release a 40th-anniversary expanded version of mega-selling album “Hysteria” in 2027. “We did put our foot down and say we’re not doing any more 35th- or 37th-anniversary releases,” he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). “When the old regime [at the record label], for example, were in charge, they put the double deluxe version of ‘Hysteria’ out on the 19th anniversary. And I’m sorry, but we all just went, ‘Can’t you just wait one year?’ Those are the things that were pissing us off as a band. It’s all gone away now.