Smashing Pumpkins announce Gish 30th anniversary celebrations
The Smashing Pumpkins are planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut album Gish with a series of events, including a band-hosted livestream. Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will host a two-hour livestream from Madame Zuzu's Teashop, Corgan’s plant-based tea emporium, on May 29, to feature a live vinyl listening party, a fan Q&A, and “a very special world exclusive preview of unreleased music.”www.loudersound.com