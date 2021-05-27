Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Smashing Pumpkins announce Gish 30th anniversary celebrations

By Louder
loudersound.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Smashing Pumpkins are planning to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1991 debut album Gish with a series of events, including a band-hosted livestream. Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will host a two-hour livestream from Madame Zuzu's Teashop, Corgan’s plant-based tea emporium, on May 29, to feature a live vinyl listening party, a fan Q&A, and “a very special world exclusive preview of unreleased music.”

www.loudersound.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Corgan
Person
Jimmy Chamberlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Smashing Pumpkins#Art#Teashop#Q A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Rock Musicgranthshala.com

Code Orange tease collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan

Code Orange has teased a possible collaboration with Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. Read more: Code Orange – ‘Undernith’ review: Game-changing, forward-thinking hardcore that will draw blood and raise bruises. The Pittsburgh hardcore band, who released their fourth studio album, “Underneath,” last year shared a photo of themselves in the...
Los Angeles, CAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Cypress Hill will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its debut at The Shrine Auditorium

Cypress Hill just announced it would celebrate the 30th anniversary of its self-titled debut with a co-headlining tour with Atmosphere and special guests Z-Trip. The jaunt kicks off on Aug. 6 and and stops in the West Parking Lot at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 13 and Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheatre in San Diego on Saturday, Aug. 14.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Code Orange are in the studio with Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has revealed that he is in the studio with Pittsburgh’s Code Orange creating new songs. No other details have been announced but the combination of genres between the two bands vastly differ and therefore has garnered a lot of interest. Corgan commented on his post,
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Australian Rockers THE SCREAMING JETS Announce 30th-Anniversary Re-Release Of 'All For One'

In 1990 five blokes from Newcastle called THE SCREAMING JETS took the Australian music scene by the scruff of the neck and gave a red hot shake. Before they had even signed their first record deal with rooArt Records, THE SCREAMING JETS had already clocked up more than 200 live shows, won the "Triple J Battle Of The Bands" competition and established themselves as an onstage, no-holds-barred, powerhouse of Aussie rock and roll.
Musicnintendowire.com

Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony Orchestra

2021 marks Sonic the Hedgehog’s 30th anniversary, and Sega is celebrating in style thanks to a partnership with Summer Game Fest. The Sonic Symphony Orchestra will be playing tunes from the entire breadth of Sonic’s history. During Summer Game Fest Kick-off Live we got a sneak-peek of Unleashed’s medley, but the full thing will cover far more and even include performances by Crush 40 and Tomoya Ohtani.
Rock MusicRevolver

Metallica Announce 'Black Album' 30th Anniversary Remaster, 'Blacklist' Covers Compilation

Metallica's "Black Album" turns 30 this year, and the band are giving fans the five-star treatment. In addition to releasing a remastered version of what's arguably the most important metal album of all time, the thrash pioneers have commissioned a project called The Metallica Blacklist Album, which features 53 artists from across the musical spectrum covering their favorite songs from the "Black Album."
Moviesorlandoweekly.com

Halloween Horror Nights is bringing back its signature villain to celebrate its 30th anniversary

Halloween Horror Nights is turning 30, and it's made them a bit reflective. Well, as reflective as a grisly park full of untold horrors can be. Universal just shared that this year's iteration of the beloved haunted theme park would bring back Jack the Clown, their signature villain. Jack will have his own haunted house and scare visitors outside of the main attractions with "Jack Attacks": scares and encounters throughout the park waiting for unsuspecting strollers.
Urbana, IA98.1 KHAK

Bish’s RV 30th Anniversary Live Broadcast

Courtlin is broadcasting live from the 30th Anniversary Blowout Sale at Bish’s RV in Urbana! Get employee pricing on all RVs, a free Bish’s RV Diamond Club Membership with any RV purchase, and no payments until September on your approved credit. There will be a special celebration on Saturday, June 19th with free BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Krist Novoselic Teases ‘Nevermind’ 30th Anniversary Reissue

The 30th anniversary of Nevermind is quickly approaching, and though nothing's been announced yet it sounds like Nirvana's surviving members are planning something to celebrate their seminal album's big birthday. During an interview with Uncut (via NME), Krist Novoselic hinted that they were putting together a Nevermind reissue. “We’re going...
West Hollywood, CA1077thebone.com

New Def Leppard Collection Out Friday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 06: Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen perform at YouTube Presents Def Leppard At The House Of Blues at House of Blues Sunset Strip on June 6, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images). Another box set full of Def Leppard...
Moviesrnbcincy.com

Original Cast Of ‘The Five Heartbeats’ Reunite For 30th Anniversary

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Fans of the 1991 dramedy musical, ‘The Five Heartbeats’ got a taste of nostalgia after seeing pictures posted on social media reuniting the actors during this year’s Tribeca Film Festivals. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER....
Musicjuno.co.uk

Streetwize (30th Anniversary Edition)

1. "Let Me Introduce Myself" (3:12) 2. "Segment One: Under Arrest" (0:26) 6. "The Shakedown" (2:11) 7. "Neighborhood Drug Dealer" (2:26) 8. "Don't Sleep On me" (4:33) 9. "Roots Of All Evil" (3:51) 10. "The Messiah" (3:41) Side 2. 1. "Ghetto Law" (4:03) 2. "Segment Two: Street Scene" (4:23) 3....
Musicplanetsixstring.com

DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Says There Will Be A 40th-Anniversary 'Hysteria' Re-Release With Bonus Material

DEF LEPPARD singer Joe Elliott has confirmed to “The Jeremy White Podcast” that there are tentative plans for the band to release a 40th-anniversary expanded version of mega-selling album “Hysteria” in 2027. “We did put our foot down and say we’re not doing any more 35th- or 37th-anniversary releases,” he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). “When the old regime [at the record label], for example, were in charge, they put the double deluxe version of ‘Hysteria’ out on the 19th anniversary. And I’m sorry, but we all just went, ‘Can’t you just wait one year?’ Those are the things that were pissing us off as a band. It’s all gone away now.
MusicPosted by
92.3 The Fan

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo at MGM Northfield Park on Saturday, September 18th, 2021 at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10:00am at ticketmaster.com
MusicantiMUSIC

Singled Out: Lisa Gee's Love Thing

Lisa Gee just released her new single "Love Thing", which was produced by music legend Carmine Appice, and to celebrate we asked Lisa to tell us about the song. Here is the story:. Pieces of the music for Love Thing had been actually rolling around my head since I was...