What Is Narcissistic Rage?

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Narcissistic rage" is a term that was first coined by author Heinz Kohut in 1972 to refer to the tendency for people with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) to fly into a rage with what might seem like the slightest provocation or no obvious provocation at all.﻿﻿. Individuals with NPD require...

Relationship Advicelearning-mind.com

5 Things That Happen When You Call Out a Narcissist

One of the most uncomfortable times in your life will be when you call out a narcissist for their behavior. Be smart and careful when you do. People with narcissistic personality disorder are some of the most difficult people to be around. When you discover their true nature, you will enjoy every moment you get away from them. When they are loved ones, this alone time may be rare. And when you call them out on their true behavior, expect harsh opposition.
Mental Healthprogressive-charlestown.com

Narcissistic people aren't just full of themselves

New research finds they're more likely to be aggressive and violent. Brad Bushman, The Ohio State University and Sophie Kjaervik, The Ohio State University. We recently reviewed 437 studies of narcissism and aggression involving a total of over 123,000 participants and found narcissism is related to a 21% increase in aggression and an 18% increase in violence.
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Why Strong Women And Narcissists Attract Each Other

It is a common misconception that narcissists only look for emotionally dependent partners. What appears to be an overabundance of self-assurance in a narcissist, is a protective wall, blocking insecurity and lack of self-confidence. Narcissists often feel safe with strong partners as they have always struggled with a consistent parent...
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

Are You Being Played to Stay in a Narcissistic Relationship?

Narcissists are instinctive and intuitive. They often play their victims subtly in order to keep them engaged, just enough to keep them in the relationship. The push and pull, the confusion and fear, their mood swings—all seem to be perfectly orchestrated to stay in charge of situations and people. Narcissists...
Relationship Adviceverywellmind.com

What Is Grief Counseling?

Grief counseling, also known as bereavement therapy, is a form of therapy intended to help you cope with loss, like the death of a partner, family member, friend, colleague, or pet.﻿﻿. The death of a loved one can cause both emotional and physical pain that can sometimes impair your ability...
Relationship Advicehealthyplace.com

Verbal Abuse Can Cause Isolation and Loneliness

The effects of verbal abuse are numerous. They can affect the victim during times of abuse and also long afterward, impacting their life. Some side effects have influenced my adulthood, even years after facing an abusive situation. Isolation and loneliness are factors that have made their way into my world with verbal abuse.
Relationship Advicelakeshorepsychologyservices.com

Coping With Toxic People

Many of us have had experiences with people in our lives who dislike and antagonize us regardless of how much we try to please them. When we take the high road, they seem to take the low road. They don’t want our best. They seek to tear us down. These are the toxic people in our lives. For most, this is a difficult situation to handle whether it be a spouse, boss, co-worker, or family member. In fact, some people go to any length to have ALL people in their midst like them. This can be an exhausting approach to relationships as not everyone is going to like us. To be clear, a toxic person is not going to like you know matter how much you try to win them over. Thus, we are faced with the question of how to cope with these types of people in our lives.
Relationship AdviceMic

Separation anxiety is real for couples who quarantined together

As a person who lives alone and was single for most of the pandemic, I was often envious of my cohabitating friends. They looked so safe and nested in their pandemic pillow forts. But now the pandemic is, for all intents and purposes, over for the vaccinated. And couples who weathered the storm together are facing a new challenge: post-pandemic separation anxiety. I asked therapists how couples who survived the pandemic together can now learn to thrive as they move into a new normal.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Recognize These 10 Dating Red Flags to Quickly Spot a Narcissist

Wow! That handsome guy you just met a couple of weeks ago is really coming on strong! Is it love at first sight or is it….something else altogether? Sure he’s sexy, has a nice house and brings you a mini-orchid from Trader Joe’s every time he sees you. But why is your gut telling you to exit stage left?
KidsMedicineNet.com

Can Yelling at a Child Be Harmful?

All parents want what’s best for their kids. And at times, it can be frustrating to try to discipline your children, especially if they aren’t behaving. But the way you express your frustration can have long-term consequences on your child’s development. Research shows that yelling and harsh verbal discipline can...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Stop Asking Trauma Victims to Play Nice

Trauma fundamentally alters its victims, and they have to establish new ways of existing and interacting with the world. Expecting trauma victims to quickly go back to normal is unrealistic and harmful to recovery. Loved ones can give trauma survivors more respect by acknowledging and making space for their feelings...
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

8 Things to Do When You Haven’t Healed Yet

For the past 15 months, I’ve been healing. I didn’t even realize I was in an emotionally and mentally abusive relationship until I was out of it. I guess somewhere in me I knew. Now those parts of me that knew are angry and the rest of me is grieving, and apparently, it’s all a part of healing.
San Antonio, TXuiw.edu

Individual Therapy

In individual therapy, you work one-on-one with a counselor to address your concerns. Our counselors are trained to provide the support and space to be a source of support and understanding, and they will help you explore your options and develop effective strategies to cope with your concerns. Common concerns...
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Signs Of Anxiety: 10 Symptoms Everyone Should Know

The common signs of anxiety disorders are both psychological and physical. Anxiety comes in many forms, but all the different types often have certain core features. Like many mental health problems, almost everyone experiences anxiety from time-to-time. Whether it is a problem all depends on the amount and nature of...
Relationshipsnewslanes.com

They Rage-Quit the School System—and They're Not Going Back

Families shared a number of forces that drove them away from public and private schools. Some were exhausted by the glitchy mayhem of remote learning. Other BFHES families pulled their children from schools after they overheard how teachers spoke to their children, admonishing students who didn’t maintain eye contact or keep cameras on.