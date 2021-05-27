Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Flick Fact: What is Interstate 55’s actual name?

By BILL FLICK
Pantagraph
 17 days ago

Question: We know it as Interstate 55. But do you know its actual name?. Answer: The actual name of I-55 — bestowed back in 1966 — is the A.E. Stevenson Freeway. That’s after Adlai E. Stevenson II, who grew up in Bloomington before going on to become governor of Illinois and twice a presidential candidate. He died in 1965, a year before they honored his memory by naming a portion of the new I-55 for him. Before being widened with exit ramps, the road had been the famous U.S. Route 66.

www.pantagraph.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Bloomington, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 55#U S Route 66#I 55#Exit Ramps#Memory#Answer#Presidential Candidate#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Illinois Statenorthernpublicradio.org

This Week In Illinois History: The Sucker State (May 17, 1955)

On May 17, 1955, the Illinois General Assembly approved the official state slogan: Land of Lincoln. Before that, Illinois was known as the Prairie State. But Illinois had an older, unofficial slogan that dates back to the state’s earliest days: the Sucker State. During the 1800s, Illinoisans were known far...
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Marriage licenses for Bloomington-Normal area

Connor Nicodemus Wallin, Normal, and Rachel Elizabeth Lunn, LeRoy. Michael Dennis McKearn and Kathlena Kay Frampton, both of Morton. Matthew Michael Killian and Jessica Layne Hinthorne, both of El Paso. Corey Lee Young and Jamie Lynn Montesdeoca, both of Bloomington. Jaron Michael Cunningham and Lana Taylor Summers, both of Bloomington.
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Flick: A squirrelly miracle for a Bloomington-Normal icon

For Dennie Bridges, it represents perhaps the highest point of an incredibly successful career, a wristwatch rewarded to him in 1997 after his Illinois Wesleyan University basketball team won the NCAA Division III national championship. Twenty-four years later, he continues to strap it on daily. While taking it off to...
Illinois Stateleisuregrouptravel.com

Enjoy Diverse Attractions Along Illinois’ Waterways

From scenic cruises to charming downtown districts, these three Illinois regions offer plentiful activities for visitors. While they all offer distinct personalities and attractions, the three regions of Great Rivers & Routes, Illinois’ Heritage Corridor and the Quad Cities are all defined by the mighty Midwestern Rivers that pass through them. All three areas offer beautiful state parks, delicious food and engaging museums that enlighten visitors about Illinois’ natural history, Native American heritage and innovative small businesses. Whether you seek a brisk hike or a leisurely afternoon of shopping, these three DMOs showcase the best of what Illinois has to offer.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois adds 1,248 new COVID cases, 24 deaths on Sunday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 1,248 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 COVID-related deaths. The state has now seen 1,366,268 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have been 22,439 COVID-related deaths in Illinois. As of Saturday night, there...
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Illinois StateWSPY NEWS

Illinois COVID-19 Case Count Lowest in Weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 946 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest number of new cases in weeks. There were also six new COVID-19-related deaths in the state. 64-percent of adults in Illinois have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Kendall County, there were...
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 Vaccine Dose

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported that more than 64 percent of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose. IDPH also announced today 946 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including six additional deaths. - Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s - DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,367,214 cases, including 22,445 Continue Reading
Illinois StateRockford Register-Star

New COVID-19 cases drop 26% in Illinois

Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 11,310 new cases. That's down 26% from the previous week's tally of 15,248 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Illinois ranked 11th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

50th for Alan, Christine McDowell

BLOOMINGTON — Alan and Christine McDowell of Bloomington are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary this year. McDowell and Christine Hannon were married May 22, 1971, at St. Charles Church, Coldwater, Michigan. They are the parents of Kelly (Terry) Dunn of Bloomington and Cory (Christy) McDowell of Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Their grandchildren...
Illinois Stateagupdate.com

Central Illinois farmer enjoys ideal planting conditions

BELLFLOWER, Ill. — Kirk Henry, who farms with his dad Brad, was smiling on April 27, the day he finished corn planting for the season. Rain was in the forecast for the next day to help the crop get off to a good start in the field near Bellflower in McLean County.
Illinois StatePantagraph

Illinois adds 1,513 COVID cases, 47 deaths on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday reported 1,513 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 COVID-related deaths. The state has now seen 1,365,020 total cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. There have been 22,415 COVID-related deaths in Illinois. As of Friday night, there...