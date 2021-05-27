Flick Fact: What is Interstate 55’s actual name?

Question: We know it as Interstate 55. But do you know its actual name?. Answer: The actual name of I-55 — bestowed back in 1966 — is the A.E. Stevenson Freeway. That’s after Adlai E. Stevenson II, who grew up in Bloomington before going on to become governor of Illinois and twice a presidential candidate. He died in 1965, a year before they honored his memory by naming a portion of the new I-55 for him. Before being widened with exit ramps, the road had been the famous U.S. Route 66.