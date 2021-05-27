Cancel
Business

CO.LAB, Proof Incubator accepting applications for next “Consumer Goods Accelerator”

 22 days ago

Chattanooga’s CO. LAB is accepting applications through June 16 for the next “Consumer Goods Accelerator” cohort. The 10-week program, offered in partnership with Chattanooga’s Proof Incubator, is designed to help accelerate the growth of new consumer goods-focused start-ups. Here’s a link to the application for the program that begins July 27.

Business
Economy
EconomyOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Community Action accepting applications for LIHEAP

Kentucky Community Action Agencies are taking applications for an added spring subsidy program for Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through June 30 or until designated funds are depleted. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to put strain on households across Kentucky,” said...
Kerrville, TXhccommunityjournal.com

HCCBA now accepting applications

Hill Country Charity Ball Association, Inc. is now accepting applications from local non-profit organizations that would like to be the recipient of the 35th annual Hill Country Charity Ball. All requests must be in writing and postmarked by Wednesday, June 30. Applicants should submit a detailed description of their project...
RetailLas Vegas Herald

Recipe for Success: How Retailers and Consumer Goods Companies Can Further Encourage Healthier Living

Joint report by Bain & Company and The Consumer Goods Forum evaluates more than 70 programmes from Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition. PARIS, 17th June 2021: After more than a year of living through a pandemic, health is at the forefront of consumers' minds. A recent survey by Bain & Company found that in the U.S., China, and four European countries, an average of 53% of consumers say they now care more about their health, and 42% of European consumers now report spending more on healthier or non- processed foods compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic.
RetailBayStreet.ca

Functional Food Demand Fueling Potential $276 Billion Investment Opportunity

Millions of us are on a health kick. We’ve become far more health conscious. We want to look better and feel better. To do so, we’re eating healthier than ever before, more aware of what we’re putting in our mouths. It’s why millions of people are turning to functional foods and super foods. All in an effort to address specific health concerns and performance needs, boost immune systems, increase day-to-day productivity, and even focus. In fact, there’s been so much demand, the functional foods market could be worth up to $275.77 billion, and expand by an estimated 7.9% a year, according to Global View Research. That could be a significant catalyst for companies, such as Rritual Superfoods Inc. (CSE:RSF)(OTC:RRSFF), Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BABY)(OTCQX: BABYF) Very Good Food Company Inc. (CSE:VERY)(OTC:VRYYF), Laird Superfood Inc. (NYSE:LSF), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Industrysandiegosun.com

Commodity Plastics Market worth $596.1 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "Commodity Plastics Market by Type (PE, PP, PVC, PS, ABS, PET, PMMA), End-use Industry (Packaging, Construction, Consumer Goods, Automotive, Electronics, Textiles, Medical & Pharmaceutical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, The global commodity plastics market size is projected to grow from USD 468.3 billion in 2020 to USD 596.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2020 and 2025.
Industrygmiresearch.com

Germany Food Processing Equipment Market Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Outlook, Statistics, Market Scope, Revenue, Research, Trends Analysis & Global Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2028

Germany Food Processing Equipment Market & Trends Analysis Report – Opportunities & Forecast, 2021-2028. Introduction of the Germany Food Processing Equipment Market Report. Food processing equipment helps in processing raw or semi-processed food and beverages products to various end-users. The equipment offers benefits such as secure, comfortable, hygiene consumable food items, which enhance food processing equipment sales. The food and Beverage sectors are adopting this equipment to increase efficiency and to meet the growing demand for healthy food items among consumers. For instance, Germany is the largest market in the European Union for food and beverages.
Agriculturenewsparent.com

Household Insecticides Market Growth 2025: including key players Amplecta AB, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Godrej Consumer Products

In a recent S&R Research publish Global Household Insecticides Market Insights, Forecast to 2025, analysts provide an in-depth analysis of the global market for Household Insecticides. By analyzing its historical and forecast data, the analysis analyzes the different aspects of the market. Some are part of the coverage and are the core and emerging players being profiled Amplecta AB, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Godrej Consumer Products, HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., SC Johnson, Spectrum Brands, Sumitomo Chemical, Reckitt Benckiser, Zapi SPA.
Marketssandiegosun.com

Organic Packaged Food Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Amy's Kitchen, Nature's Path Food, Organic Valley

The Latest survey report on Global Organic Packaged Food Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Organic Packaged Food segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Amy's Kitchen, Nature's Path Food, Organic Valley, The Hain Celestial Group, AMCON Distributing, Albert's organic, General Mills, Organic Farm Foods, EVOL Foods, Kellogg, Newman's Own, Organic Valley of Farmers, WhiteWave Foods, Bgreen Food & Campbell.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

2020-2025 Global and Regional Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market research study by HNY Research gives an in-depth analysis of the market with several aspects such as applications classifications, and industry chain structure. This research study also covers information about cost structures and manufacturing processes of the keyword’ market. Global Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market report also offer significant data regarding the cost, price, revenue, import and export consumption, supply & demand Figures, and gross margins. In addition to this, the research study also covers the manufacturers’ data along with the gross profit, revenue, interview record, shipment, price, business distribution etc. However, this information aid the consumer know the competitors better. Likewise, this report also focuses on all the countries and regions of the world, which helps to know a regional progress status along with price data, market size, as well as volume and value. A Long Carbon Fiber Thermoplastic market study also delivers data for the global markets comprising development trends, key regions expansion status, development policies & plans, as well as competitive landscape analysis.
Grocery & SupermaketGreenBiz

Europe's supermarkets are leading on sustainability

Last month, a British supermarket grabbed headlines by promising to push back against the "unfair" price of plant-based foods, which often cost more than animal products. My first thought was that this was a marketing ploy, but The Co-operative Group’s $2.37 million investment in reducing prices will have a real impact. The cost of the company’s own-brand plant-based burgers and sausages will more than halve, for instance.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

BioCryst Announces Acceptance And Accelerated Review Of The ORLADEYO™ (berotralstat) Marketing Application By The Israeli Ministry Of Health

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the Israeli Ministry of Health has accepted the regulatory submission of ORLADEYO for the prevention of recurrent attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) 12 years and older. The Israeli Ministry of Health also has granted an accelerated review. In addition, BioCryst has entered into a distribution and supply agreement granting Neopharm Ltd., a corporation organized under the laws of the State of Israel, the exclusive rights to commercialize ORLADEYO in Israel.
Industrypackworld.com

Packaging Trends Driven by Consumer Demands

Big brands tackle packaging solutions driven by consumers' needs and behaviors. How are industry innovators meeting consumer needs? Packaging World has the answers! Download Packaging Trends Driven by Consumer Demands to learn how PepsiCo and other big brands meet consumer needs through packaging solutions. Fill out the form below to...
RetailTimes Union

Credit the Pandemic for the Double-digit Rise in Car-Care Aftermarket Sales This Year, NPD Says

The automotive DIY consumer landscape looks far different today than it did in 2019. Despite having a negative impact on miles driven, the pandemic led to automotive aftermarket consumers taking on car care projects themselves, which is paying dividends to the industry this year. The automotive aftermarket grew by 18% from January through May of 2021, and some of that growth so far this year can be credited to the millions of new aftermarket consumers added last year, according to The NPD Group.
Environmentlabelandnarrowweb.com

UPM Raflatac helps launch US Plastics Pact 'Roadmap to 2025'

UPM Raflatac has helped launch The US Plastics Pact's (“US Pact”) “Roadmap to 2025,” an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the US Pact, UPM Raflatac and fellow signatories, known as activators, will achieve each of the US Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market 2021 Covid 19 Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Scope , Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Organic food and beverages are obtained from products those are grown by using organic farming techniques. The production of organic food and beverages involves practices that promote ecological balance & aim to conserve biodiversity. These products do not contain any food additive or industrial solvent. Organic food and beverages are gaining popularity due to the increasing awareness about health benefits associated with the consumption of organic food and beverages is expected to accelerate the growth of global organic food and beverages market.