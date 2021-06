An 18-year-old Vancouver man died Friday in a motorcycle wreck on Highway 14 in Skamania County, according to a Washington State Patrol report. David D. Yanchuk was riding a motorcycle westbound on Highway 14 when he steered onto the right shoulder near milepost 23 to pass a semitruck driven by 54-year-old Jerry A. Dillon of Vancouver. The motorcycle struck the guardrail and Yanchuk fell into the road, where he was hit by the semi.