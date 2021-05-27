Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Capacity Capital invests in revenues instead of valuations or collateral

teknovation.biz
 22 days ago

“We invest in revenues instead of valuations or collateral,” says Jonathan Bragdon, Managing Partner at Capacity Capital and Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of closely aligned Capacity. The former invests in overlooked and underestimated founders, while the latter is a strategic advisory firm that supports small, growing business to help them get equipped to scale, connected to growth partners, and matched with aligned funding.

www.teknovation.biz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Funds#Founding Partner#Covenant College#Vanderbilt University#Linkedin#Createhere#Float#Gigtank#Vc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Georgia Tech
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businesssgbonline.com

BD-Capital Invests In SportPursuit

SportPursuit, an online private sales club in the UK and Germany focused on active lifestyle and sports products, has secured an investment from BD-Capital, a pan-European, operationally-led private equity firm. This latest investment into SportPursuit follows the firm’s recent investments into Symprove, the gut health products business, and Ascenti, the...
Fort Lee, NJAmerican Banker

Cross River Bank forms venture capital arm to invest in startups

Cross River Bank in Fort Lee, New Jersey, which acts as the regulated financial institution behind many fintechs, has been informally investing in startups for the last 12 to 18 months. Now it is making its support more official with a new venture capital arm, the company announced this week.
Businessjust-auto.com

Woven Capital invests in Ridecell

Woven Capital, L.P. has announced that it has made an investment in Ridecell Inc., a leading platform powering digital transformations and IoT automation for fleet-driven businesses. Woven Capital is an $800 million global investment fund that supports companies in mobility, automation, artificial intelligence, data and analytics, connectivity, and smart cities....
Businessaithority.com

Pipedrive Appoints Experienced Technology Industry Leader Dominic Allon As CEO

Pipedrive, the leading CRM platform for sales and marketing teams, announced that experienced technology executive Dominic Allon will join the company as CEO effective August 2, 2021. Allon will succeed the leadership of Sergei Anikin, CTO, and Michael Schrezenmaier, COO, who have been managing the company as Interim Co-CEOs for...
Businessdallassun.com

Crypto.com Capital Makes A Strategic Investment In HoDooi.com

HoDooi.com is proud to announce the strategic investment received by Crypto.com Capital, the venture arm of Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing crypto platform. LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / HoDooi.com, a multi-chain NFT marketplace, and Crypto.com Capital today announced the strategic investment into the HoDooi.com Platform. As with all venture investments, Crypto.com Capital's support extends beyond funding. The Crypto.com Capital team will work closely with HoDooi.com to integrate support for the Crypto.org Chain.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

PunchOut2Go Receives Significant Growth Investment From Susquehanna Growth Equity

Investment to grow PunchOut2Go's automation solutions for B2B commerce and procurement. PunchOut2Go, a global provider of transaction automation solutions for business-to-business (B2B) commerce, announced today that it has received a significant investment from Susquehanna Growth Equity, LLC ("SGE"). This is the first external investment in PunchOut2Go’s history and furthers the company’s mission to make it easy for B2B suppliers and buyers to transact online.
Marketsprivateequitywire.co.uk

HQ Capital closes second co-investment fund at USD210m

HQ Capital has held the final closing of its co-investment program Auda Co-Investment Fund II (ACF II), with USD210 million of commitments, surpassing its original target of USD150 million. The limited partners in ACF II consist of high net worth and institutional investors including insurance companies, pension funds and family...
Businessefinancialcareers.com

Investment Banking - Equity Capital Markets - Analyst

Investment Banking - Equity Capital Markets - Analyst. Starting your career in Investment Banking Division as an Analyst, you will be a key player in the execution of the firm's business. You will work with expert professionals at the heart of a leading global investment bank. Senior bankers will get to know you - both as a person and as a valued member of a winning team. You will experience training, hands-on learning opportunities, continuous mentoring and feedback, and numerous development opportunities. You will use your related experience to contribute to the firm's M&A execution and capital raising capabilities while helping build J.P. Morgan's franchise and reputation in the marketplace. You will develop strong functional skills in the major areas of investment banking and become a senior client executive who is capable of generating and executing your own transactions. Joining here means you'll become part of our inclusive teams and culture, unified by the firm's mission and commitment to success.
Santa Monica, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Clearlake Capital Buys Confluence Technologies

Santa Monica-based private equity firm Clearlake Capital has acquired a majority position in Confluence Technologies Inc. from TA Associates, a Boston-based private equity firm that has developed close ties with Clearlake. Pittsburgh-based Confluence makes software used by the investment industry to automate business processes at asset managers and service providers.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Alphabet's Waymo raises $2.5B in fresh capital

Alphabet's Waymo has raised $2.5 billion in fresh capital from investors. In addition to the Google parent company, investors that participated in the autonomous driving unit's latest funding round include Andreessen Horowitz, AutoNation, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Magna International, Mubadala Investment Company, Perry Creek Capital, Silver Lake, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., Temasek and Tiger Global.
Belmont, CAmultihousingnews.com

Square Mile Capital Makes $132M Investment in San Francisco-Area Apartments

A joint venture led by Windy Hill Property Ventures has received a $131.2 million investment for its property in Belmont, Calif., dubbed Artisan Crossing. Square Mile Capital Management LLC arranged the investment, split into two, for the 250-unit community. The firm partnered with Bank OZK to place a $76 million first mortgage loan for Artisan Crossing and retained a $55.2 million preferred equity investment with the community.
Arden, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Asia Capital to Invest $40 Million in Arden Housing

Asia Capital Real Estate (ACRE), a global real estate private equity firm announced a $104 million, multi-loan deal that includes a $40 million investment to North Carolina-based Madison Capital Group for its Class A, 232-unit Burton Hills apartment community in Arden. The Arden property is one of three included in...
BusinessTechCrunch

G2 Venture Partners raises $500 million to fund sustainable tech

With Fund II, G2 is most bullish about technologies in transportation, logistics, manufacturing, agriculture and energy, with an increasing focus on sustainability, according to a spokesperson for the firm. “The launch of our second fund expands our ability to work with companies that are moving the needle to redefine and...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Doug Ellenoff: Investment Crowdfunding Will Challenge Traditional Venture Capital

The US investment crowdfunding industry received a boost this year as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adjusted the securities exemptions that platforms and issuers utilize to raise growth capital online. Along with other improvements, key changes include the adjustment of Reg CF (Regulation Crowdfunding) to allow for the funding of up to $5 million – from a previously anemic $1.07 million, and a boost to Reg A+ to up to $75 million from $50 million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Addepar Announces $150M Investment By D1 Capital Partners, Exceeding $2B Valuation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Addepar, a leading technology platform for wealth management, today announced it has raised $150 million from D1 Capital Partners at a pre-money valuation of $2 billion as part of its Series F financing. The funding will be used to further accelerate the company's rapid growth, fueling expansion of the business and workforce into new geographies and driving continued development of Addepar's category defining platform.
Stocksetftrends.com

First Trust Launches Expanded Technology ETF, ‘XPND’

On Tuesday, First Trust Advisors L.P., a leading exchange traded fund provider and asset manager, announced the launch of the First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSE Arca: XPND). The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies identified by the fund’s investment advisor as either information technology companies or consumer discretionary and communication services companies whose operations are principally derived from and/or dependent upon technology (collectively “expanded technology companies”).
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Eastview Capital Launches Real Estate Investing Platform

NEW YORK, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastview Capital combines expertise in real estate with innovative platform technology to allow investors an opportunity to diversify their portfolio through access to unique private investments within a compelling asset class, small balance commercial real estate. "Our mission intentionally integrates detailed asset selection,...