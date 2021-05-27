Capacity Capital invests in revenues instead of valuations or collateral
“We invest in revenues instead of valuations or collateral,” says Jonathan Bragdon, Managing Partner at Capacity Capital and Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of closely aligned Capacity. The former invests in overlooked and underestimated founders, while the latter is a strategic advisory firm that supports small, growing business to help them get equipped to scale, connected to growth partners, and matched with aligned funding.www.teknovation.biz