FY22 state budget includes $2.5 million for study of Provectus technology platform as a treatment option for companion and production animals
According to the announcement, the budget includes “$2.5 million to develop animal health drug products through partnerships with state universities that have agriculture and veterinary medicine programs and the Knoxville-headquartered biotechnology company. This study will pursue oncology, hematology, and dermatology treatments for companion and production animals, furthering research in these areas and eventual drug development.”www.teknovation.biz