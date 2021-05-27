FY22 state budget includes $2.5 million for study of Provectus technology platform as a treatment option for companion and production animals

Merck Animal Health is expanding its Sequivity veterinary prescription vaccine platform to include a vaccine for sapovirus, an emerging virus causing diarrhea in young pigs. “Awareness of clinical disease related to sapovirus has been growing in the last 2-3 years and veterinarians are now looking for tools to detect and manage this problem,” said Jack Creel, DVM, associate director of Swine Technical Services for Merck Animal Health. “It’s a perfect example of the role the Sequivity platform can play in managing disease. We took the genetic sequence from sapovirus and inserted it into the platform and now have a vaccine that veterinarians can prescribe for herds impacted by this disease.”