Colorado State

Three dozen Colorado start-ups share nearly $8.6 million in advanced industries funding

teknovation.biz
 22 days ago

Thirty-six Colorado start-ups have been approved for funding as part of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade’s “Advanced Industries Accelerator Grant Program.”. A total of $8,567,756 was approved this grant cycle for “Proof-of-Concept” and “Early Stage Capital and Retention Grants” to support Colorado’s advanced industries. “Proof-of-Concept” grants...

www.teknovation.biz
