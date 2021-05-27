City Announces Partnership Between Ferndale Police Department and Common Ground
The City of Ferndale has announced a new collaboration between the Ferndale Police Department and Common Ground, Oakland County’s leading crisis services agency. The partnership—made possible by a SAMHSA Follow-up Expansion Grant—will put Common Ground in a position to help Ferndale first responders recognize opportunities for crisis management support and connect in-need individuals and families with available programs and services.www.ferndalemi.gov