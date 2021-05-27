City Announces Partnership Between Ferndale Police Department and Common Ground

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford announced today with summer months here, his department would like to remind residents to heed heat warnings and take steps to remain cool during times of excessive heat. Chief Whiteford said residents can take the following steps to stay cool throughout the summer months: Stay out of the direct sun. Keep in areas that are well ventilated and air-conditioned if possible. Wear appropriate loose-fitting and light-colored clothing. Remember Continue Reading