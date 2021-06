LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Icelandic banking has an ominous history. The North Atlantic country’s three largest lenders, Kaupthing, Landsbanki and Glitnir, more than doubled their assets in 2004, and again in 2005, only to fail simultaneously in 2008. Íslandsbanki, a state-owned group constructed from the wreckage of Glitnir, is asking for rehabilitation with an initial public offering that values it at $1.2 billion. It’s reassuringly prudent – and cheap.