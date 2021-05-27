Cancel
Mount Vernon, OH

Resident seeks council's guidance in curtailing nuisance activities at storage facility

By Cheryl Splain, Correspondent
Knox Pages
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon resident Shawn Dennis asked Mount Vernon City Council for guidance and counsel on how to handle increased activity at a storage facility near his home. He said that people congregating at 406 W. Gambier St. are loud and threatening. They also use the facility as...

www.knoxpages.com
