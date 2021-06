A pair of Summit High School Tigers won league championships Thursday, June 10 at the Western Slope League Meet at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. Sophomore Dom Remeikis won the boys 3,200 meters with a championship time of 9 minutes and 53.95 seconds, ahead of fellow sophomore Zach McBride’s sixth-place time of 10:28.93. The time was Remeikis’ fastest in the 3,200 this season as he ran out to the lead pack and stuck with the leaders through all eight 400-meter laps.