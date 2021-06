Living in a world dominated by technology and social media, almost everything can be captured. Fortunately, this sheds light on issues that we must address. Even though the past year has been a wakeup call for many in what we still need to fix within our world, there are still issues that aren’t talked about enough. One of them is the “re-education camps” where the Uyghurs are being detained, a predominantly ethnic Muslim minority within China. When I learned about these detention camps and what the U.S. State Department has called a genocide against Uyghurs and other Muslims, I was shocked to say the least. I didn’t think the act of genocide could unfold in this day and age, but I was wrong.