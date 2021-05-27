My Hero One’s Justice 2 Gets Gentle & La Brava as DLC

NIS America Announces The Action RPG crystar also for switch. The release period is planned for summer 2022 and a trailer can already be seen. Overwhelmed with grief and despair, Rei is approached by demons who offer her a sinister contract: she must serve as her executioner, and in return is given the opportunity to revive her sister. Rei teams up with a group of executioners, including Kokoro, Sen, and Nanana, each with unique abilities. Together they investigate what lies behind the shattered souls in purgatory. Ultimately, Rei must wrestle with the demons around and within herself as she desperately searches for a way to save her sister and return home with her.
