Exclusive: Fernando Wong Shares Martha Stewart-Approved Yard Trends To Try This Summer

Martha Stewart is not a regular domestic goddess. She's a cool domestic goddess. Just a laid-back, easy-going, totally casual kind of lady. She chills with Snoop. She has her own line of CBD products. And if you're a restaurant server who thinks that standing at attention next to Martha Stewart's table is going to put you in the goddess' good graces, you've got another thing coming, mister. "I like attentive service," Stewart explained in an interview with Geoffrey Zakarian, per Food52, "but not too attentive, not hovering." The queen of clean and tidy may love a perfectly made bed, and miscounting her peacocks (like someone at the New York Post did recently) is sure to ruffle her feathers (via Town and Country). But when it comes to restaurant service, Stewart likes everyone to just be cool.