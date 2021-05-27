Cancel
Exclusive: Fernando Wong Shares Martha Stewart-Approved Yard Trends To Try This Summer

By Jillian Pretzel
realtor.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, Wong joined Stewart as a judge on the new Discovery+ show “Clipped,” featuring seven topiary artists working hard to show off their skills, hoping to win the $50,000 prize. But long before serving alongside the doyenne of domesticity on screen, Wong had made a name for himself designing...

GardeningRecycled Crafts

DIY Plant Markers to Make Your Garden Look Like Martha Stewart’s

Gardens are wonderful for growing your own fresh produce and eating homegrown food right off the vine. But they don’t have to be just functional…your garden can also be beautiful! Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have fresh food growing in your own backyard, and for your garden to look as beautiful as Martha Stewart’s too! The first step toward achieving this is making these quick, easy, and inexpensive plant markers!
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Martha Stewart Exits Hamptons, Flo Rida in Southampton & More

Robert Kraft had an 80th birthday to remember. The festivities began on June 4 at 75 Main in Southampton where the owner of the New England Patriots was joined by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin for dinner. Although the billionaire’s actual birthday was June 5, on June 6, he found a new blue Bentley near the doorstep of his new $43 million Hamptons mansion, courtesy of Rubin, Jay-Z and rapper Meek Mill. The men have worked closely together since 2019 when they co-founded the Reform Alliance, which works towards criminal justice and prison reform in the United States. Kraft, who also celebrated reaching the milestone age with his girlfriend, Dana Blumberg, also reportedly received a puppy from talent guru Ari Emanuel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Here's How Martha Stewart Prefers To Be Served At A Restaurant

Martha Stewart is not a regular domestic goddess. She's a cool domestic goddess. Just a laid-back, easy-going, totally casual kind of lady. She chills with Snoop. She has her own line of CBD products. And if you're a restaurant server who thinks that standing at attention next to Martha Stewart's table is going to put you in the goddess' good graces, you've got another thing coming, mister. "I like attentive service," Stewart explained in an interview with Geoffrey Zakarian, per Food52, "but not too attentive, not hovering." The queen of clean and tidy may love a perfectly made bed, and miscounting her peacocks (like someone at the New York Post did recently) is sure to ruffle her feathers (via Town and Country). But when it comes to restaurant service, Stewart likes everyone to just be cool.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Martha Stewart's Rule For Making An Amazing Cocktail

Martha Stewart is the ultimate authority on how to throw a party. The author, television star, entrepreneur, and friend to Snoop Dogg, does it all from decorating to making the food to probably growing the flowers in the centerpieces. She even gives tips on everything from planning a theme for your soiree to hacks on how to remove wine stains from your sofa. But we all know that one of the most important aspects to throwing a party, is serving food and drinks that everyone will love.
Birmingham, ALflowermag.com

Summer-Approved Bloomers

A trained ‘New Dawn’ climbing rose blooms along the top of a garden wall. All photography courtesy of Father Nature Landscapes in Birmingham, Alabama. These rose varieties are durable, handle full hot sun, and bloom on new wood, meaning you can prune them as late as March. Drift Roses—a beautiful...
Celebritiesmashed.com

Martha Stewart's Secret Method To Ensure Guests Love Her Food

If you are tasked with throwing a fabulous dinner party and could get assistance from any one person, Martha Stewart would be a very good choice. The "domestic goddess" has written nearly 100 books on cooking, decorating, crafting, and throwing a party. Her website, marthastewart.com, is a veritable encyclopedia for would-be hosts with tips for doing everything from how to set a table to how to make a pitcher of cocktails.
Beauty & Fashiondetroitfashionnews.com

SUMMER TREND – THE PASTORAL STYLE

The first warm days cause a desire for change and bring a summer mood. No wonder the romantic look in clothing is primarily associated with spring and summer. In the new season, together with lace, fringe, and floral prints, the pastoral style has returned to fashion. Rustic romance blends harmoniously with Casual, giving urban ensembles the comfort given by nature.
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

The Overdone Kitchen Trend That Annoys Realtors to No End

Everyone wants their kitchen to shine bright like a diamond. After all, a stunning kitchen is a key selling point in most properties. It’s the hub of the home, and where people almost always end up gathering and chatting when you’re entertaining guests. But when it comes to illuminating your kitchen, complex lighting fixtures that rack up the “likes” on social media might not function so well in day-to-day life.
LifestyleGardenista

Trending on Remodelista: Almost Summer

Parts of the country enjoyed (or suffered through, depending on your tolerance for heat) abnormally hot weather this week, a reminder that summer’s waiting in the wings. Remodelista, too, reminded us of the coming season with a lovely dose of summery designs.
Palm Beach, FLaspiremetro.com

From Plant Life To Sustainability, Fernando Wong Is All About Green Living

The sunny Palm Beach garden designed by Fernando Wong has Calamondin citrus trees in Italian Terracotta pottery flanking the Zoysia lawn. A variety of globes and hedges surround the feature fountain. Photo by Carmel Brantley. Known for his progressive philosophy toward landscape design, it’s not surprising that Fernando Wong was...
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

This Interior Stylist Designed Her Rental Closet Around the Most Unexpected Feature

It wasn’t the bright sunroom or rich wood molding that sold Courtney Favini on her Point Breeze, Pittsburgh, rental when she first saw it listed on Craigslist. It was the basement. “I immediately put my deposit down,” she says. Favini’s job as an interior stylist (she works for numerous HGTV personalities, including Leanne Ford) lends itself to accumulating a lot of stuff—think: umpteen side tables, ceramic vessels, and vintage chairs. So having a storage unit practically built into her apartment was, as she puts it, a no-brainer. “I have a bit of a hoarding problem, but don’t we all?” she says, laughing.
Food & Drinksandnowuknow.com

Frieda's Shares Exclusive Tropical Varieties and Merchandising Opportunities to Bolster Summer Sales; Alex Jackson Berkley Tells All

LOS ALAMITOS, CA - Why blend in when you were born to stand out? This is a phrase that Frieda’s lives by and a strategy that is especially effective for retailers as they look to woo shoppers with eye-catching merchandising methods and unique offerings. To spice up produce aisles this summer, the specialty maven has unveiled new tropical options to get consumers excited to load up their baskets and invest their dollars in fruits and veggies.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Our Favorite Red, White, and Blue Entertaining Essentials

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Celebrating the Fourth of July means planning cookouts and getting all of your party supplies in order. And with the right décor and tableware-from simple red, white, and blue cloth napkins to thematic star-shaped chip bowls-your holiday spread will feel that much more festive. You shouldn't limit these accessories to a single holiday, though; the timeless color combination can be incorporated into tablescapes any day of the year, but it's a particularly appropriate aesthetic for your Independence Day celebration. Whether you're serving drinks in cobalt blue wine glasses or passing a gingham-print salad fork to your guests, find subtle (and not-so-subtle) red, white, and blue entertaining essentials, ahead.
RecipesEatingWell

Martha Stewart Just Made a Super Flavorful Turkey Burger That's Perfect for Summer

Here at EatingWell, we love Martha Stewart. She's a quintessential hostess with the most who can always been relied upon for tips, tricks and inspiration. Whether it's the best way to organize your kitchen to cut down on food waste or the secret ingredient for the fluffiest cinnamon rolls, when Martha gives advice, we listen. Just in time for the scorching summer months, she recently shared her mouthwatering turkey burger recipe that will send your taste buds on vacation.
Behind Viral VideosBrit + Co

13 TikTok DIY Projects To Make Your Summer Trendier

Sun's out, (glue) guns out! If you're looking to spruce up your space with some 2021 decor trends and you're on a budget or itching to use your creativity, slowly step away from your wallet. Instead, go the DIY route. Grab your favorite paints, find some furniture in need of upcycling, and make room on your bookshelf, because these summer projects are coming in hot.
homeadore.com

Surf House by Feldman Architecture

Surf House is a beautiful ocean front residence located in Santa Cruz, California, designed in 2019 by Feldman Architecture. A hidden jewel in Santa Cruz, Surf House brings a polished bohemian feel right up to the edge of one of the state’s best surf breaks. Our clients approached Feldman Architecture to design a family home in an unassuming neighborhood – aware of the feel and scale of the surrounding structures. The clients were well-versed on the nuances of the site and dreamt of a home that fit naturally and sustainably into its beachy, eclectic locale.
RecipesThe Kitchn

Martha Stewart Just Taught Me the Secret to the Best, Crispiest Waffles

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. At the end of 2020, I cooked (and tasted) my way through some of the best waffles on the internet for our waffle recipe showdown. And do you know what happened? It fueled my love for waffles even more.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Unexpected Color Combo Designers Love Most

The right color combo can provide more than just an eye-catching interior scene, it can bring depth and dimension to a monochrome space. “High contrast really adds interest in an interior,” says interior designer Kristin Nix. “Incorporating a dynamic color combination into a neutral space can elevate an entire room when you’re designing on a budget.”
Interior DesignPosted by
Domino

The Dos and Dont’s of Painting IKEA’s Billy and Sektion Bookcases

Paint is easily the most popular tool people use to hack their IKEA furniture, but that doesn’t mean painting is easy. The process requires more than just a drop cloth and bristle brush. For the job to look truly professional, you’ll have to take after designer Rebecca Plumb, who added a whole wall of storage to her dining room using the Swedish retailer’s popular Billy bookshelves and Sektion cabinets, now painted in Oakmoss by Sherwin-Williams. “I wanted it to be this little jewel box,” says Plumb.