Chicago, IL

22 people indicted on malware, credit card fraud charges

By Habiba Rashid
HackRead
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cyberattack actually occurred back in 2016 and 2017 when an individual installed malware on multiple computers of a retail chain, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. In recent news, 22 individuals in the United States were indicted of wire fraud and identity theft after having been caught purchasing and using payment cards that were stolen from a national retail chain. The payment cards include credit cards, debit cards, and gift cards that had been used at more than 400 of the company’s retail stores.

www.hackread.com
