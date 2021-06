With the season coming to a close for the Grosse Pointe South baseball team, some Blue Devils are beginning to collect postseason honors. South’s season came to an end in the first round of district playoffs with a 13-12 loss to St. Clair Shores Lakeview. In a game that saw the Blue Devils losing a lead, then nearly coming back, South coach Dan Griesbaum has enough experience to know that sometimes that’s just how baseball goes.