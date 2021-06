The recently passed House File 802 is a complete mess of a bill and an embarrassment to the state of Iowa. On the one hand, it bans teaching a number of "specifically defined concepts"; on the other, it claims not to infringe on any freedom of speech or prohibit discussing these concepts "as part of a larger course of academic instruction." But as it does not define what makes a course "larger," and no one teaches any of these concepts in a vacuum, it will either a) have no effect whatever or b) functionally prohibit what it claims to permit.