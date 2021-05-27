Augustine “Skeets” Catalano

A Michigan father witnessed the traffic accident that claimed the lives of two of his daughter’s on Father’s Day, according to reports. In a cruel twist of fate, he was driving in a vehicle ahead of his two girls, and so saw the accident that played out through his rear-view mirror. The fatal crash was cause when a 21-year-old woman driving a Mercury Montego maneuvered to avoid hitting another car and ended up crossing the median, ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming Prius instead.