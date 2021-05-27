Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Augustine “Skeets” Catalano

Central Virginian
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugustine “Skeets” Catalano, a beloved partner, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away January 14, 2021. Skeets was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Constance Catalano. He is survived by his loving partner of 30 years, Judith Lambert; his daughter, Pamela Swann (Paul); Judith’s sons, Christopher Haas and Robert Haas; Judith’s daughter-in-law, Tina Haas; Judith’s three grandchildren, Alexis, Marguerite, and Kayla Haas, whom he considered his own; and his two grandchildren, Stacey and Joey Swann.

www.thecentralvirginian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preakness Stakes#Restaurants#The Kentucky Derby#Joseph Catalano Co#Falls Church#Oreos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesorangeobserver.com

Obituary: Jason Ray Williams

On May 30, 2021, Jason Ray Williams (as his mother used to call him when he was in trouble) left this world. He leaves behind his wife, Sherrie Williams, who lovingly referred to him as her Jackass, a term which Jason, in 10 years of adoring marriage, could never really find a proper defense against. Together they created a loving family with daughters Makayla Williams and Dravyn Patterson, and sons Eden Williams, Landen Sinnot and Asher Williams.
SocietyProgress Index

Richard Stewart and Pegram Johnson

Colonel William Ransom Johnson owned a slave named Charles Stewart Jr. Over 150 years later, their descendants highlight their history, together.
Florida Statethemonarchwedding.com

Whiteroom Wedding- Nathan and Stephanie - St Augustine Florida

It just doesn’t get any better, then a perfect day at the tail end of Spring, over looking the beautiful Matanzas inlet and the Bridge of Lions. The Whiteroom of Saint Augustine always delivers a perfect backdrop for brides and grooms and Stephanie and Nathan’s wedding showcased all the Rooftop has to offer.
Religionjhkim.work

Stewards of Grace

“Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms” (1 Peter 4:10). I once heard some wise person say, “Whenever God blesses you with material wealth it is not for the purpose of increasing your standard of living but for the purpose of increasing your standard of giving.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

Dad watches crash that kills two daughters on Father’s Day

A Michigan father witnessed the traffic accident that claimed the lives of two of his daughter’s on Father’s Day, according to reports. In a cruel twist of fate, he was driving in a vehicle ahead of his two girls, and so saw the accident that played out through his rear-view mirror. The fatal crash was cause when a 21-year-old woman driving a Mercury Montego maneuvered to avoid hitting another car and ended up crossing the median, ultimately colliding head-on with an oncoming Prius instead.
Dunbarton, NHUnion Leader

Ray Brown: NH's troubled hero survives

THE LEGENDARY Major Robert Rogers seems to have survived the recent spate of cancel culture initiatives. His statue on the Hudson River, his boyhood home in Dunbarton, his name on the U.S. Army Ranger Roll of Honor, have all survived the current latter day self-righteousness. Also, the U.S. Navy’s naming of ships Ranger since the days John Paul Jones’ took command of the first in Portsmouth in 1777 has not yet been challenged.
Religionstjamesbelvidere.org

Deacon Steven Johnson’s Homily 6-24-21

Deacon Steven M. Johnson – St. James, Belvidere, IL. Homily for the 12th Week of Ordinary Time, Thursday, 6-24-21, Year B. The Nativity of St. John The Baptist – Solemnity. READINGS: 1st Is 49:1-6; 2nd Acts 13:22-26; Gospel Lk 1:57-66, 80. Theme: Be a Herald of Christ!. We were all...