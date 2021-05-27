Augustine “Skeets” Catalano
Augustine “Skeets” Catalano, a beloved partner, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away January 14, 2021. Skeets was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, Constance Catalano. He is survived by his loving partner of 30 years, Judith Lambert; his daughter, Pamela Swann (Paul); Judith’s sons, Christopher Haas and Robert Haas; Judith’s daughter-in-law, Tina Haas; Judith’s three grandchildren, Alexis, Marguerite, and Kayla Haas, whom he considered his own; and his two grandchildren, Stacey and Joey Swann.www.thecentralvirginian.com