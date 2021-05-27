Cancel
Saratoga Springs, UT

The House That She Built breaks barriers, preps for Home Show debut

By Ryne Williams Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost eight months ago The House That She Built broke ground in Saratoga Springs, which was set to be the first home in the nation to be built by a 90% all-woman, skilled-labor team. Now the project is ready to be unveiled during the Utah Valley Parade of Homes next week.

