Leesburg, VA

IN BRIEF: Equestrian news

Fauquier Times-Democrat
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Trail Ride equestrian group will host a benefit ride Sunday, May 30 at historic Oatlands south of Leesburg. Riders may select from self-guided trails of four or eight miles, with lunch served afterward. Go to ustrailride.org to register. Jumper show at Great Meadow slated May 31. Memorial Day...

www.fauquier.com
Leesburg, VA
