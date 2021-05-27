Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Opinion: Steven E. Koonin's book provides insight into climate change

Post Register
 30 days ago

Over the next couple of years, climate change policy will generate much debate. I suggest anyone wishing to engage in the discussion read Steven E. Koonin’s book “Unsettled.” Koonin served as science advisor (undersecretary) to the Department of Energy under former President Obama. His book focuses on climate science, what we know and what we do not.

www.postregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven E. Koonin
Person
Koonin
Person
Richard Feynman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Science#The Department Of Energy#Newtonian#The Lcb Span Rcb#The Academy Of Sciences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Archaeology
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
@LockerRoom

Challenging the ‘Science’ of Climate Change

Jonathon Mosely asks in an American Thinker column how much science is involved in the debate over climate change. “Trust science, not the scientists.” That is the essence of science. That should be widely shared. Unfortunately, climate change advocates have completed the twisting of science (although this was well under way). Science was created to eliminate opinions and the role of prestigious experts.
EnvironmentScience Daily

Climate change: The long view

What will the Earth be like for our children and grandchildren, as temperatures continue to rise? We can be fairly certain of some things: Some regions will become inhospitable, as heat drives their inhabitants away or causes massive declines and changes in their ecosystems. Many other physical, chemical and biological processes will also be affected by rising temperatures that threaten critical ecosystem services such as food production, biodiversity and energy security.
Environmenttricornernews.com

The good news on climate change

The truth is that we, you and me and everybody else, are causing climate change. We all know this. But we have a tendency to believe that our day-to-day activities don’t matter, because, well, it is only one little thing. We bought the LED lightbulbs and separate out our recycling so let the government take care of the rest.
Environmentamherstindy.org

Opinion: Love, Justice, And Climate Change. News Items – Troubling and Encouraging

Some recent climate news items seem particularly noteworthy. I’ll start with some bad news, but I promise some encouraging items in the remainder of this post. For thousands of years prior to the Industrial Revolution, the atmosphere held about 280 parts per million of carbon dioxide. (From studying air bubbles in ancient ice scientists have determined that for most of the last 800,000 years carbon dioxide levels were even lower than that.) Once humans started burning fossil fuels at the beginning of the industrial age, the carbon dioxide level started rising. The news item is that in May the global level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached a new dangerous high–50% higher than the pre-industrial level.
EnvironmentDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Climate change more dangerous than COVID

Scientists tell us we only have a decade or so to make the major changes needed to keep our climate in the range where humans can live somewhat as we do today. This is an emergency! Many people want to stay in denial or leave the work to someone else.
Environmentstardem.com

Climate change realities

The author claims that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide during the last 70 years “would make no difference in the temperature of the Earth.” The author goes on to claim that “The Earth has been cooling in the past few years by an aggregate of 0.7 degrees Celsius” (1.2 degrees Fahrenheit). Here is the reality:
EnvironmentPosted by
PennLive.com

Delivering conservative leadership on climate change | Opinion

As Americans, we have a common interest in safeguarding our life-sustaining natural environment. The hopes and dreams of this and future generations of Americans depend on us doing our duty to protect and preserve this shared natural heritage. As President Reagan once wisely pointed out, “The preservation of our environment...
EnvironmentPublic Radio International PRI

Climate change tipping point?

Every morning, the editorial team at public radio’s international news show The World meets to plan what they'll cover that day. Want to see what's on deck?. Sign up for our daily newsletter TOP OF THE WORLD and get the big stories we’re tracking delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Earth SciencePosted by
LiveScience

'Glacier blood' could be key to understanding impacts of climate change

Atop the French Alps, thousands of feet above sea level, the normally white snow sometimes appears stained with blotches of dark red blood, some of which extend for miles. But no, these aren't the sites of violent mountaintop massacres — the spooky red stains, known as "glacier blood," actually come from microalgae that live in the snow, and scientists recently trekked into the Alps to study these mysterious organisms.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Letter: Climate Change & Water

Bravo to Tim Steller's outstanding article on water! The alarm bells have been ringing since the early 2000s with no change in behavior in the Southwest's general populations. Since January 1, 2021 Tucson has had 1.04 inches of rain with no rain in sight this year. In 2020, we had 4.17 inches of rain total. The picture of Lake Mead the Star ran on June 11th shows it at 36% capacity. There should be water rationing now..not kicking the can down the road. We have climate change deniers who say we will never run out of water, homes continue to be built needing water, and the Rosemont mine still wants to move forward sucking massive amounts of groundwater in exchange for a few hundred new jobs and profits going to Canada. People's insouciance regarding water is staggering. These are the same folks who will howl the loudest when rationing actually will be implemented. In my opinion , we passed the tipping point about 10 years ago.
EnvironmentU.S. Geological Survey

Media Event: New Insight into Climate Change Impacts on Yellowstone

Federal and university partners invite members of the media to a virtual news conference next week about past and future effects of climate change on the iconic Greater Yellowstone Area. WHAT: Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey, Montana State University, the University of Wyoming, Greater Yellowstone Coalition and partners studied...
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

NASA's sudden interest in Venus is all about climate change

Recently, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson announced that the space agency will send not one but two robotic probes to Venus under the Discovery program. The probes are DAVINCI+ and VERITAS. The two probes, which are due to be launched by the end of the 2020s, will be the first dedicated NASA missions to the second planet from the sun in decades. Why Venus and why now?
JSTOR Daily

With Climate Change, Poison Ivy May Get Itchier

Climate change is predicted to have a suite of affects on people and the environment, from increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere to warmer temperatures. But for some species, like poison ivy (Toxicodendron radicans), these impacts may actually benefit the survivorship of the plant. As carbon dioxide in the atmosphere...
Environmentspglobal.com

Listen: Beyond The Buzz: Modelling Climate Change’s Physical Impacts

In the second of our two-part series on the physical impacts of climate change, Mike Wilkins asks Paul Munday to delve deeper into the role of climate data and models in evaluating future climate-related risks and opportunities. There’s a lot of data out there and the potential for unintended misuse or interpretation of outcomes, so what are some of the potential solutions given the uncertainties?
EnvironmentPhys.org

Which areas will climate change render uninhabitable? Climate models alone cannot say

Scientists often rely on global climate models and high-level data to anticipate which regions of the world will face flooding, droughts, and other hardships in the future. We use those models to communicate the urgency of climate change and to provide a general sense of which regions are likely to be high-risk "hotspots," and therefore potentially uninhabitable in the future. Yet, as we learned during the 2019 Managed Retreat Conference at the Earth Institute at Columbia University, that approach isn't always welcomed by communities at risk. Top-down modeling approaches can contribute to a climate determinism that minimizes the potential for human ingenuity to find creative, locally appropriate solutions. Privileging likely future climate impacts can also come across as tone deaf in communities that have suffered redlining and racist land grabs.
EnvironmentSmithonian

Climate Change Is Draining the World’s Lakes of Oxygen

Oxygen levels in the world’s lakes are declining because of climate change, according to new research published last week in the journal Nature. Global heating is increasing water temperatures, which reduces the amount of oxygen water can hold. Less oxygen may cause problems for fish and other freshwater wildlife, reports Damian Carrington for the Guardian.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

Politics Is Now The Battleground For Climate Change Says Leading UK Scientist

The dangers of climate change are well established but action has been mired in economic and political arguments but, given its effects are diverse and global, there is no longer time to wait for action. Sir David King, the former U.K. chief scientific adviser, and current leader of Independent Sage, has launched an international advisory group of leading climate experts with a program to mitigate the consequences of climate change through emissions reduction, greenhouse gas removal, and climate repair.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Experts: UK is losing race to adapt to climate change

LONDON (AP) — Britain is losing the race to adapt to the inevitable effects of climate change, including worsening heat and floods, a government-appointed panel of experts said Wednesday. The Climate Change Committee, set up to advise the U.K. government, said the level of global warming that is already inevitable...