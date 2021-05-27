Cancel
Tennis

High school roundup: St. Joseph girls soccer team battles to tie with Prairie in top-10 matchup

By Mike Johnson
Kenosha News.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the St. Joseph and Wind Point Prairie girls soccer teams meet in the WIAA Division-4 playoffs this season, it should be a great match. Based on their lone regular-season meeting, that’s the only conclusion one could draw. In a matchup of teams ranked in the top 10 in Division-4...

Soccernewradiosports.com

Evening matchup will start Clippers girls soccer playoffs

Sturgeon Bay girls soccer will meet up with Clintonville for a home game in the WIAA playoffs on Thursday. The non-conference opponent Clintonville is looking for their first win of the season, while Sturgeon Bay finished with a 6-3 record in their conference. The two teams have yet to play each other this season. Sturgeon Bay has had an up and down two weeks, but is coming off a shutout win against Roncalli on Saturday. Thursday’s game begins at 7:00 PM.
Chelan, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Chelan High School girls basketball wrapup for June 10

CHELAN - The Chelan Goats came out of the shoot a little flat to start the game. One of our biggest battles we have been working on is how to play at an intensity level that is Chelan Girls Basketball rather than playing down to or up to the level of our opponents. We didn't do that well in the first half. We have also had several games where we haven't finished offensively like we have wanted.
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

PONCA CITY High School Boys and Girls Teams

Body PONCA CITY High School Boys and Girls Teams had 12 youth attending the OSU NIKE Tennis Camp, June 6-10. This is the seventh year for the OSU Tennis Camp, and it emphasizes small group training in all strokes by college/high school coaches in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas, plus seven collegiate men and women players from nationally ranked Oklahoma State and the University of Central Oklahoma, plus match play, warmup/conditioning, and a myriad of competitive games. PoHi girls Coach Larry Williams was an instructor and coach, on the NIKE tennis camp staff. From left are Director of Tennis for Oklahoma State and the OSU Women’s Head Coach Chris Young and Ponca City’s Roman Bintz, Jonathan Vickery, Brian Fredericks, Hadleigh Williams, Sawyer Scantlin, Sutton Reynolds, Harrison Poet, Jackson Sheets, Joseph Johnston, Jacob O’Neill and Coach Larry Williams.
Yorktown, VAInside Nova

Yorktown girls soccer team second in district

The Yorktown Patriots’ multi-season unbeaten streak in girls soccer came to an end June 7 when they lost to the visiting McLean Highlanders, 8-7, in the championship game of the Liberty District Tournament. In the first half, McLean was firing on all cylinders. A mere 10 minutes into the high-school...
Oak Creek, WIKenosha News.com

High school baseball roundup: Tremper splits first two with Oak Creek, St. Joseph wins conference title

The Southeast Conference baseball title is all coming down to the final games of the regular season. And Tremper is right in the mix. In the first two games of a critical three-game SEC series this week, Tremper — ranked No. 8 in Division-1 in the latest Prep Baseball Report/state coaches poll — and 17th-ranked Oak Creek whacked away at each other, with the Knights winning 10-0 on Tuesday at Oak Creek East Middle School and the Trojans winning 9-2 on Wednesday at Andy Smith Field.
Howard County, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Century girls win battle of unbeaten teams to claim 2A West Region I crown | Howard County lacrosse roundup

Judging by the way Glenelg was winning the draw during the majority of Friday’s 2A West Region I championship, Century coach Becky Groves knew a run was coming. That’s why, as the Gladiators rattled off four straight goals in a five-minute span in the latter stages of the second half to trim the Knights lead to one, she wasn’t panicking as she called timeout with 9:19 remaining. It was simply ...
Wenatchee, WAYakima Herald Republic

High School Basketball Roundup: West Valley rallies to top Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — West Valley came from seven down in the fourth quarter to beat Wenatchee 55-52 for its 23rd consecutive Big 9 regular season win. Logan Kinloch led the Rams with 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Jackson Cluff scored 17 points. Those two combined for 16 of 18 points in the fourth quarter for West Valley, which will travel to Sunnyside on Tuesday.
Sandwich, MAcapecodtimes.com

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: White and Moniz lead Sandwich girls lacrosse to win

Macey White and Claire Moniz each scored 4 goals and added an assist for the Sandwich Blue Knights in a 19-4 win over the Nauset Warriors in girls lacrosse action on Thursday. Bridget Gleason and Caroline Barrett each scored 3 goals, Eden Ocampo finished with 2 goals and assist and Riley Brown, Hanlyn O'Neill and Avery Cobban each scored a goal for Sandwich (8-3).
Spotsylvania County, VAFree Lance-Star

High school roundup: Massaonax ousts John Champe in four overtimes in Region 6B boys soccer quarterfinal

It took four overtimes, but the Massaponax boys soccer team finally defeated John Champe 2–1 in Friday night's 6B Region quarterfinal. Ewan Thomson scored the first goal of the night for Massaponax in the second half off an assist by Carson Pugh, who also contributed the game- winning assist and had what head coach Randall Pierce called "lock-down defense all night."
Waterloo, ILrepublictimes.net

Girls soccer teams go down fighting

The Columbia and Waterloo girls soccer squads were both playing for sectional championships Friday night, the Eagles in Class 1A at Althoff and the Bulldogs in Class 2A at Triad. In a back-and-forth battle, Columbia ended its season with a 5-4 defeat. Waterloo gave everything it had against undefeated Triad,...
Belleville, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

WIAA girls soccer roundup: Lakeside Lutheran advances to regional final

BELLEVILLE — The Jefferson girls soccer team was defeated 9-0 in a WIAA Division 3 regional game against top-seeded Belleville/New Glarus Thursday at Belleville High School. Belleville/New Glarus will play Edgerton in second-round regional action, while Jefferson — who came into the tournament as a No. 8 seed — end their 2021 campaign with a 1-10 record.
Holmen, WILa Crosse Tribune

High school sports roundup: Holmen softball team sweeps G-E-T

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School softball team swept G-E-T by scores of 3-2 and 7-5 in a nonconference doubleheader on Thursday. The Vikings (17-5) ran their winning streak to five games with two wins over the Red Hawks (13-6), who had won six of their past seven. Holmen won the first game in the bottom of the eighth inning before winning a five-inning second game.
Houma, LAHouma Courier

Meet the Bayou Region 2021 high school boys and girls tennis teams

Here are the 24 members of the Bayou Region's high school boys and girls tennis teams. All are nominees for boys and girls tennis players of the year. The winners will be announced on June 28 during the Bayou Region High School Sports Awards. Honorees are asked to register for...
Iowa Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Iowa high school girls' state soccer 2021: Brackets, live streams, schedule

Jun. 11—The 2021 Iowa high school girls' state soccer tournament takes place at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines this week, kicking off Tuesday with the quarterfinals. Here's a look at the pairings and schedule for all three classes, with live-stream links for each game. This post will be updated with the latest scores and coverage.