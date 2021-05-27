Broadview birdhouses: The man with the wagon

The Santa Fe plan by Truland Homes, will astound you and amaze you too. We have designed the perfect size home for those looking to find something a bit smaller. This 2126 square feet is filled with height, (12 foot ceilings in main living area), lots of natural light shining through large windows, and detail that is found in our larger homes. Stainless steel Samsung appliances, flat top large fantasy brown granite island, Rinnai tankless water heater, crown molding, and much more! Upgraded hardwood floors in the foyer, dining room, living room & master bedroom. Gorgeous master bathroom with a zero-entry shower, built-in shower seat & separate handheld sprayer elegantly designed with a frameless shower glass above the half wall, no need for a shower door. Fantasy Brown granite in both bathrooms with painted white cabinets and white oval undermount sinks. Laundry room sink is the perfect addition, nothing else needed! Complete community amenity package including swimming pool, gazebo, playground, tennis and basketball courts. This Fortified Gold home comes complete with a 4 zone irrigation system, PSW builders home warranty, and a " Connected Home" package including Ring doorbell, Android tablet, outdoor camera, an Amazon Echo dot, Ecobee thermostat, keyless entry, 5 smart switches and more! Located just minutes from Downtown Fairhope and Mobile Bay, with nearby recreational activities, restaurants, and shopping. Anticipated completion date is expected Nov/Dec 2021. One or more of the principles of the selling entity are licensed Real Estate Agents and/or brokers in the State of Alabama.