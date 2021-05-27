Broadview birdhouses: The man with the wagon

A birdhouse that’s almost too nice to put to use! I chose to make mine from clear pine. I made 3 for a neighbor’s coffee group to paint together and included one for my wife. I primed all the inner surfaces prior to assembly. My wife then primed the whole body and did a splendid job of finishing the outside. Hammered metal gray spray paint for the roofs and Barn Red exterior latex on the body. The hardest part was cutting the peaks and I accomplished this with a tapering sled. Fortunately, once you get the angle set, its the same for all 6 pieces. Finished dimensions are 16”w x 25”h x 11 1/2” deep. Last picture shows info for obtaining the plans. The plans say it can be made with a one 1×12 x 12; I had to buy smaller boards. I got the perch pegs and roof finials from https://woodpeckerscrafts.com or they can be ordered with the plans. Thanks for looking!