Locks malfunction at NC jail. Burke County officers smelled smoke but couldn't get doors open, sheriff says.
Locks malfunctioned at a western North Carolina jail Wednesday, and staff members weren't able to unlock doors after smelling smoke in the building. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Electronic doors started to fail in nine areas shortly afterward, and the manual override keys would not open a door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.journalnow.com