Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burke County, NC

Locks malfunction at NC jail. Burke County officers smelled smoke but couldn't get doors open, sheriff says.

By CHRISSY MURPHY
Winston-Salem Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocks malfunctioned at a western North Carolina jail Wednesday, and staff members weren't able to unlock doors after smelling smoke in the building. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed a smell of smoke inside the building around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. Electronic doors started to fail in nine areas shortly afterward, and the manual override keys would not open a door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.

journalnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catawba, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
Government
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jails#Malfunction#County Sheriff#County Jail#Fire Safety#Open Fire#Prison Inmates#Nc#Off Duty Sheriff#Jail Staff#Burke Inmates#Smell#Mcdowell Counties#Electronic Doors#Working Locks#Repairs#Emergency Response#Caldwell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Related
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Burke County mugshots (April 25-May 1)

The following mug shots are taken from the top bond amounts from the week of Apr. 25 to May 1:. Ashley Marie Parker-Dearstone, 32, of 3333 Piney Road, in Morganton, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. She was transported to the Burke County Jail and held without bond awaiting extradition.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Deputies nab 8 offenders on warrant service day

Sheriff’s deputies stayed busy Tuesday serving 21 warrants on eight different offenders throughout the county. The warrants held 31 charges, 20 of which were misdemeanors and 11 that were felonies, according to a Thursday release from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office. The following charges were served Tuesday:. Terrence Bradlee Thompson,...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Law enforcement carry Special Olympics torch through Burke

Local law enforcement kept a tradition alive Friday when they ran through Burke County to pass the Special Olympics Torch to Hickory law enforcement. Law enforcement officers from the Morganton Department of Public Safety, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Probation and Parole and some local gyms all came together Friday for the run.
Morganton, NCMorganton News Herald

Firefighters use Quaker Meadows for live burn training

A property that has been stagnant for about two years was on fire Saturday. The Morganton Department of Public Safety, along with multiple other departments throughout the county, burned the building at the old Quaker Meadows Golf Course throughout the day. “This is the closest that we can get to...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Crime roundup (April 25 to May 1)

The following charges were served on Sunday, April 25:. » Chad Earnest Miller, 43, of 107 Edgewood Ave., 11, in Morganton, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear or comply. He was transported to the Burke County Jail and placed under a $200 cash bond. » Eugene...
Burke County, NCMorganton News Herald

Gov. Cooper lifts mask mandate for most places

Following the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday the decision to lift COVID-19 mask and gathering limits, except in certain places. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LWgak8Txa4U. Cooper announced and issued an executive order stating the state has lifted its indoor mask mandate for most settings, as...