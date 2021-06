COLUMBIA, S.C. — When the ball left Devin Ortiz’ bat on Monday afternoon, Virginia players and coaches jumped out of the dugout, frantically looking for someone to hug. The walk-off home run off the bat of Ortiz pushed the Cavaliers past Old Dominion and into an NCAA Super Regional for the first time since 2015. Placed in the preseason top 15 by numerous baseball publications, UVa has finally shown why they were believed to be a contender to make it to Omaha.