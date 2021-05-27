Game 5: What you need to know

The Penguins and Islanders rematch in the playoffs once again. In their last meeting in 2019, the Islanders shockingly swept the Penguins 4-0. The Penguins are looking to get revenge on the Islanders after a dominant regular season led by star center Sidney Crosby. On the flip side, the Islanders also had a solid regular season but heavily struggled after the trade deadline. Momentum is a huge part going into the playoffs and the Penguins have all the momentum which is why they will defeat the Islanders.