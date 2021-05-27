Cancel
Game 5: What you need to know

NHL
 19 days ago

TORONTO - The Canadiens must win tonight at Scotiabank Arena in order to extend the series. Here's everything you need to know heading into Game 5:. The Canadiens trail the series 3-1 after dropping their third consecutive game to the Maple Leafs on Tuesday night. Goaltender Jack Campbell made 32 saves en route to a 4-0 shutout. It was the first postseason shutout of his NHL career. Sheldon Keefe's contingent scored three goals in the second period, with William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Joe Thornton lighting the lamp behind Carey Price. Former Habs forward Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-netter late in regulation to cap the scoring. Price made 24 saves for Montreal.

www.nhl.com
