John Tavares Skates For First Time Since Injury

By Gavin Lee
prohockeyrumors.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one week ago, John Tavares was stretchered off the ice after a terrifying head injury. At the time, most were worried more about his day-to-day health than whether he would be back for the Toronto Maple Leafs this postseason. The team announced that Tavares had suffered a concussion and a sprained MCL on the play, which would keep him out for at least two weeks. Today, he was back on the ice skating before the Maple Leafs practice. Kristen Shilton of TSN reports that he stayed on the ice for about 20 minutes, sharing the pad with Nick Foligno who is dealing with his own injury.

www.prohockeyrumors.com
