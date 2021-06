Though NASA has been streaming on Twitch for a few years now, over the past week the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has begun to stream repairs to the International Space Station live online....from space! Two separate broadcasts have gone live, one last week and one earlier today, featuring astronauts from the ISS installing new solar arrays on the station. Coverage began live at 6:30 AM ET and lasted just over seven hours on Twitch. Shane Kimbrough of NASA and Thomas Pesquet of ESA (European Space Agency) worked through the broadcast to install the second of six new ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays. You can even watch the whole thing by clicking here.