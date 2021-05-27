Cancel
Expert: Brentwood residents’ flood risk mitigations problematic

By Cedric Dent Jr.
williamsonhomepage.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe program manager for Metro Water Services discouraged elevating homes in flood-prone areas, recommending buyouts instead. Weighing the pros and cons of mitigation against those of home buyouts is a conversation Brentwood residents brought to city commissioners on May 11, 2021, requesting the city change an existing ordinance so that they can build decks on their river-adjacent homes as safe, posh, rear exits. This follows their original, successful fight for an amendment to another flood prevention ordinance to allow homes to be elevated in the first place.

