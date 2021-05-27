Expert: Brentwood residents’ flood risk mitigations problematic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 911 calls came flooding in as floodwaters crept their way into homes, over cars and across several streets in Baton Rouge on May 17, 2021. Some folks were plucked from their homes in the chaos and roads like Bluebonnet became death traps right in front of the Mall of Louisiana. Just a little ways away from that spot, one man was trapped inside his car on Coursey, desperate for anyone to help as the water started rushing his way.