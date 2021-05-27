Two new COVID cases over the past week brings county total to 189
Submitted by San Juan County. Note: Current positive case numbers are available online at the County Case Data Dashboard at sanjuanco.com/1682/COVID-19-SJC-Data-Dashboard. As indicated on that page, these numbers are only updated after case confirmation is complete, usually daily. It is possible that other information sources in community may be quicker to report on new cases, but ensuring privacy and accuracy is critical for this official information source.www.sanjuanjournal.com