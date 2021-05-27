Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Juan County, WA

Two new COVID cases over the past week brings county total to 189

By News
sanjuanjournal.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by San Juan County. Note: Current positive case numbers are available online at the County Case Data Dashboard at sanjuanco.com/1682/COVID-19-SJC-Data-Dashboard. As indicated on that page, these numbers are only updated after case confirmation is complete, usually daily. It is possible that other information sources in community may be quicker to report on new cases, but ensuring privacy and accuracy is critical for this official information source.

www.sanjuanjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Juan County, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Health
County
San Juan County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Coronavirus
San Juan County, WA
Government
San Juan County, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#San Juan Island#Orcas Island#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Santa Fe, NMkrwg.org

New Mexico COVID-19 update: 122 new cases, totaling 204,392

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 122 additional COVID-19 cases and zero deaths. As of today, there are 107 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.