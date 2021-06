The #6 Indianola softball team swept Ottumwa Thursday evening on their home field, winning game one 4-2 and game two 6-1. The Indians scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to begin game one, with Kylee Tucker and Mara Bishop getting hits and scoring on an error in left field on a ball hit by Amanda Bauer. The Bulldogs came back to tie the score at 2-apiece in the top half of the third, but Indianola immediately took the lead back with an Alley May home run, then added an insurance run in the fourth with Selia Becker scoring on a passed ball. Kate Kralik picked up the win in the circle.