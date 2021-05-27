On Stage: Nile ready to rock at Ardmore

In non-pandemic times, music grows wild in Austin… funky blues sweep the sidewalks, rock riffs jump fences, and songwriters’ soulful refrains leak from coffee shops. For the past year, the streets have been eerily silent, so it is with a hallelujah chorus that storied venues are throwing open their doors. In some cases, the spaces may look a little different or have new Safe-in-Sound rules, but music will once again reign supreme this summer — which makes it the perfect time to visit the Live Music Capital of the World®. Whether you’re looking for a multi-level rock club, a barbecue restaurant that doubles as a concert venue, or an old-fashioned honky-tonk, check out our guide to what you'll find at each venue and start planning your trip.