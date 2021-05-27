Cancel
The Third Thumb Project – Setting the Stage for Next Generation Humans

By Thomas Frey
futuristspeaker.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever wanted an extra thumb on your hand? Of course not. Until not it was never an option. The Third Thumb Project is all about adding something we never knew we wanted. Dani Clode, is an innovative designer who approaches the discipline from more of an artistic and experiential perspective with The Alternative Limb Project, is working with neuroscientists from the Plasticity Lab in the Institute of Cognitive Neuroscience at University College London, who are exploring the brain’s ability to adapt to this kind of prosthetic augmentation.

futuristspeaker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thumbs#Genetic Disease#Human Enhancement#Genetic Modifications#The Thumb#The Third Thumb Project#The Plasticity Lab#University College London#Biomechatronic
