Head-on crash on Bristow Road in Nokesville leaves 1 dead, teen injured

Officers responded to the 13300 block of Bristow Road at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, after a 2005 Suburu WRX collided with a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling in the opposite direction. The investigation revealed the driver of the Subaru was traveling north on Bristow Road when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the Nissan Leaf, which was heading south, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William police spokeswoman.