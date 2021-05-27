Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nokesville, VA

Head-on crash on Bristow Road in Nokesville leaves 1 dead, teen injured

By Staff Report
princewilliamtimes.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers responded to the 13300 block of Bristow Road at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, after a 2005 Suburu WRX collided with a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling in the opposite direction. The investigation revealed the driver of the Subaru was traveling north on Bristow Road when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck the Nissan Leaf, which was heading south, according to Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William police spokeswoman.

www.princewilliamtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristow, VA
Manassas, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Nokesville, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Manassas, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Manassas, VA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Traffic Accident#Teen#Under Investigation#Suburu Wrx#Crash#Bristow Road#Police#Officer Renee Carr#Leaves#Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Manassas, VAprincewilliamtimes.com

Police: Manassas man, 23, dies after motorcycle crash on Hornbaker Road

A 23-year-old Manassas man died Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Hornbaker Road, struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, according to Prince William County Police. Officers were dispatched to the area of Hornbaker and Industrial roads in Manassas at about 1:56 p.m. on Sunday,...
Virginia StateNorthern Virginia Daily

Front Royal man dies in crash on Va. 55

A Front Royal man died in a Sunday afternoon crash on a county roadway that has a history of accidents. Austin E. Howard, 65, was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger westbound on Va. 55 (John Marshall Highway), when he crossed a double solid yellow center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2011 Ford F-150, according to Virginia State Police Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Virginia StateWMDT.com

Morning crash in Accomack Co. kills one, injures another

ACCOMACK CO., Va. – Virginia State Police say a woman has died following a crash on the Chincoteague Causeway early Monday morning. We’re told that at around 7:20 a.m., a Starcraft Transit Commuter Bus was traveling westbound on the Causeway leaving Chincoteague Island, when a 2015 Kia Sorento that was traveling eastbound on the same road drove into the westbound lanes and into the path of the bus.
Manassas, VAInside Nova

Manassas man killed in motorcycle crash

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William County's second fatal accident since Friday. Police say the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road just before 2 p.m. when he lost control. The motorcycle ran...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

VSP investigating fatal crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Warren County. VSP announced Monday, May 17, that the crash happened along Route 55, near Greenfield Road, around 2 p.m. Sunday. A 2001 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2011 Ford F-150.
Virginia StateWSLS

Attorneys: Virginia man shot by deputy was in mental health crisis

GROTTOES, Va. – A Virginia public defender’s office says a man who was recently fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy was suffering from a mental health crisis at the time. The News Leader reports the Staunton Public Defender’s Office released a statement Saturday about the fatal shooting a day earlier of Jeffrey J. Bruce.
Prince William County, VAInside Nova

InFive: Deadly weekend on area roads

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County officials this week are set to determine how, or if, to expand areas it has targeted for data center development. 4. Deadly crashes. A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon near Manassas, Prince William...
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

New fire station opens in Manassas, first in 51 years

Manassas opened its newest fire station. Located at 10631 Dumfries Road, south of the railroad tracks and next to the Prince William County Fairgrounds, the new 21,000 square-foot station, known as Station 21, is a milestone for the combination volunteer and career fire and rescue system founded in 2008. Crews...
Manassas, VAfireapparatusmagazine.com

Manassas (VA) Fire Department’s New $15 million Station 21 In Service

Manassas (VA) Fire Department’s new $15 million Station 21 went into service today, reports potomaclocal.com. Located at 10631 Dumfries Rd., south of the railroad tracks and next to the Prince William County Fairgrounds, the new 21,000-square-foot Station 21 replaces the last station to open—Station 1 at 9322 Center St. next to the Prince William County Courthouse—51 years ago. The city’s first station, on Centreville Rd. in downtown, opened in 1956.