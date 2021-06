Going back through our coverage records, we can't believe that the last serious bit of series reporting we did on HBO's fourth season of Westworld was back in April 2020- and that's when the series was renewed. Between the pandemic and other projects, the flow of news has been at a trickle at best. But on Friday, Deadline Hollywood had some exclusive reporting that should make Westworld fans happy (but possibly make some Prodigal Son fans out there who are still holding out for a last-minute reprieve a little nervous). Aurora Perrineau (Det. Dani Powell) is reportedly set to take on a key recurring role and expected to appear in at least five episodes (though HBO declined to comment). As for Prodigal Son? If this was ten years earlier, it would be more alarming- but in 2021, it's almost weird to not see someone with more than one show on the air.