Atlanta Dream vs Dallas Wings 5/27/21 WNBA Streaming Info and Preview

The Washington Mystics and Las Vegas Aces face off on Saturday in a WNBA showdown at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. This is the first meeting played between the two teams. The Washington Mystics have had some issues so far this season and coming into this game they sit with a 2-4 record overall. The Mystics have been involved in a lot of high scoring games including the last game against the Connecticut Sun, a game they were defeated 86-81 in. The Mystics were leading heading into the 4th quarter in the last game, but they gave up 24 points and that led to the defeat. On the season, the Washington Mystics are averaging 78.3 points per game while their defense is giving up 79.5 points per game. The Mystics are only shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 31.6 percent from behind the three point line. Tina Charles has been the star for this team averaging 26.7 points per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. The problem for the Mystics is other players haven’t been stepping up for Washington.