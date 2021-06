It is almost the end of the school year and there are several important notifications you will need to be aware of regarding student Chromebooks and Hotspots. Students returning to Suffolk Public Schools will keep their SPS issued Chromebooks (laptops) over the summer and bring them back to school in the Fall. This device will stay with your child while they are a student with Suffolk Public Schools. If a student is transferring or moving up to another SPS school, the Chromebook will follow them there.