Style Savings Guide for June 2021—Folsom, El Dorado Hills

Pre-Model Sales Launch! Rockcress at Folsom Ranch allows you to live, work and play all in one place! Unlocking convenient living with endless amenity options, indulge in premier shopping, dining and entertainment at the Palladio, historic Folsom and neighboring El Dorado Hills. With convenient access to Hwy. 50, Lake Tahoe, downtown Sacramento and San Francisco, you can enjoy your favorite outdoor recreations, including hiking, fishing, golfing, biking, wineries and Apple Hill! Nestled in an award-winning school district, Rockcress is the place to call home. Within the master-planned neighborhood of Folsom Ranch, Rockcress offers 4 unique two-story new home designs ranging from 1,454 sq. ft. to 2,018 sq. ft., 3 – 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms and 2-car garage. With 4 models to tour, Lennar makes it easy to imagine the possibilities with our Everything's Included® (EI) design experience that includes some of the most desired new home features/selections at no additional cost. Explore the opportunity to create a new beginning here at Rockcress at Folsom Ranch! Now Selling from Hawk View's Welcome Home Center.