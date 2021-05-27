Rooster Walk Reunion, set for October, to feature Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band
The day before Rooster Walk kicked off its latest, pandemic-forced minifestival, it announced an October lineup that will make a full-on fest. Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival, set for Oct. 8-10, will feature headliners Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band, Melvin Seals & JGB, Big Something, Tauk, Larry Keel Experience and more than 20 other performers, according to a Thursday news release.roanoke.com