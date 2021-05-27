Cancel
Rooster Walk Reunion, set for October, to feature Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band

By Tad Dickens
Roanoke Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day before Rooster Walk kicked off its latest, pandemic-forced minifestival, it announced an October lineup that will make a full-on fest. Rooster Walk Reunion Music & Arts Festival, set for Oct. 8-10, will feature headliners Infamous Stringdusters, Robert Randolph Band, Melvin Seals & JGB, Big Something, Tauk, Larry Keel Experience and more than 20 other performers, according to a Thursday news release.

roanoke.com
