As companies grow, their facilities can change drastically with it. And with this development can often come growing pains for companies, frequently requiring large equipment and machine installations to meet demand. As such, a manufacturing facility can change a lot over a decade or more (for instance). And although the new piece of equipment helps increase production, there might not be many solutions readily available to access it for repairs or maintenance. Temporary access solutions can serve the short term but can be impractical if regular upkeep is required.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO