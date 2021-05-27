Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe City, MO

Sixth Annual Cemetery Walk planned for Memorial Day

By Mandi Kindhart-White
lakegazette.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monroe City Park Board will host the sixth annual Cemetery Walk on Memorial Day. Citizens are invited to St. Jude’s Church to take a walk down memory lane at 10:30 a.m. Those attending can expect to learn facts about previous community members and how they helped grow and expand the City. This year those being portrayed will be Jimmy Hays, Lucille Mitchell, Harold Kern, Georgia Burns, Jessie Smith and Wilfred Dawson. These individuals contributed to education, business and farming, along with other factors, of which their hard work and actions are very much alive today as generations continue to build on their goals and desires for the town of Monroe City.

www.lakegazette.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monroe City, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Monroe City, MO
Government
State
Georgia State
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Memory Lane#Community#St Jude S Church#Generations#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Remembering One of Worst Disasters in Missouri's History: Red Cross Volunteers Recall Joplin Tornado 10 years later

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Within hours after a historic, mile-wide tornado hit Joplin, MO, the American Red Cross arrived to provide protection and comfort to thousands whose homes were damaged and destroyed. That May 22, 2011, storm killed 162 people, caused more than 1,000 injuries, damaged more than 4,000 homes and displaced 9,200. The Red Cross brought in nearly 900 trained disaster response volunteers from all over the nation to provide food and shelter, comfort kits, tarpaulins, coolers, tools fo Continue Reading
Missouri Statemissouristate.edu

Celebrate Staff Appreciation Week

We’re saying thank you to Missouri State’s super staff this week, May 17-21. Tuesday, May 18: If you ordered a Staff Superhero t-shirt, you’ll get a message about picking it up. Thursday, May 20: Super Shout-Outs – Share photos and shout-outs on social media #MSUStaffSuperhero. Friday, May 21: Due to...
Monroe City, MOlakegazette.net

Seniors leave MCHS with impacting prank

The Monroe City 2021 Senior Class could not complete their last school days without the traditional “senior prank.” This year, the senior class gathered together to make parking a little difficult on the morning of Wednesday, May 5. As faculty and students arrived at school, the entrance to the parking...