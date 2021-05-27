Sixth Annual Cemetery Walk planned for Memorial Day

The Monroe City Park Board will host the sixth annual Cemetery Walk on Memorial Day. Citizens are invited to St. Jude’s Church to take a walk down memory lane at 10:30 a.m. Those attending can expect to learn facts about previous community members and how they helped grow and expand the City. This year those being portrayed will be Jimmy Hays, Lucille Mitchell, Harold Kern, Georgia Burns, Jessie Smith and Wilfred Dawson. These individuals contributed to education, business and farming, along with other factors, of which their hard work and actions are very much alive today as generations continue to build on their goals and desires for the town of Monroe City.