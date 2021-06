LEAD — Two weeks after Dr. John Andrews received his second COVID-19 shot, he hit the road for a much-needed vacation. Like the rest of the country, Lead’s own virologist and immunologist, who has been working on COVID-19 vaccines since the pandemic swept the nation, was eager to see friends and family whom he hadn’t visited in at least a year. Bound for Memphis and Nashville, Tenn., Andrews said he was in for a surprise when he encountered friends who were not so eager to take the COVID-19 vaccine.