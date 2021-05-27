Indians fall to Broncos

Daleville scored runs in 5 different innings as they beat the Indians 8-1 in the final regular-season game for both teams. Hunter Reagan started on the mound for the Indians and pitched 3 innings striking out 4 and allowing only 2 earned runs. The UC offense was lead by Hunter Clay, Zach Fulk, and Corbin Richards each with two hits. Hunter Reagan added a single for the Indians. Union City (7-13, 3-5) will play Tri High in the Seton Catholic Sectional at McBride Stadium in Richmond on Wednesday.