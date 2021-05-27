Cancel
Lagro, IN

Brett Williams, of Lagro, named to SNHU Dean's List

By rburgess
Trumann Democrat
 17 days ago

Brett Williams, of Lagro, has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's (SNHU) Winter 2021 Dean's List, according to a press release. The winter term runs from January to May.

