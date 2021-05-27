Cancel
Wilsonville, OR

Camping World American flag goes up, then comes down

By Corey Buchanan
Posted by 
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 21 days ago
The city is granted temporary restraining order for placement of flag amid ongoing code infraction case

The Camping World American flag is down — for now.

Weeks after the Wilsonville government filed a Clackamas County Circuit Court case to force Camping World to take down a 130-foot flagpole it placed at its location on SW Boones Ferry Road in Wilsonville without requisite permitting, the recreational vehicle company briefly put up the towering American flag for all to see — including I-5 drivers.

Shortly after, however, the city sought a temporary restraining order to require Camping World to take down the flag and a Clackamas County judge provided the court order May 19. A hearing will take place next week that will determine whether the court will issue a preliminary injunction to keep the flag down until a judgement in the case is made.

"The hearing on Thursday will just deal with keeping anything off the pole until both sides give the court all of their arguments," City Attorney Barbara Jacobson said.

The city filed a complaint with the circuit court over the matter in April and is requesting that the court order Camping World to remove the pole and pay the city $500 per day from when it was erected March 1, as well as other costs and disbursements.

Along with the circumvention of the permitting process, safety is one of the city's stated concerns. Jacobson said a building inspector recently determined the pole is stable on its own but that the flag could create a hazard because of how heavy it is. Inspections are a part of the permitting process, so the city doesn't know exactly how safe the pole is.

A representative of Camping World submitted an application for the pole last October but eventually abandoned it. Poles taller than 30 feet require permitting according to city code.

Jacobson said that Camping World is not showing respect for the flag but instead using it as an advertising tool. The Spokesman could not reach Camping World for comment. However, the company faced a similar dispute in North Carolina in 2019 that drew national headlines.

