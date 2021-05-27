Cancel
Stop-Zemlia and Beans win the Crystal Bears in Berlinale’s Generation

By Vassilis Economou
cineuropa.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of the Berlinale Summer Special, which will run from 9-20 June (see the news), the awards for the Generation Kplus and Generation 14plus sections of the 71st Berlin Film Festival have just been unveiled. During the Summer Special, the public will also have the opportunity to catch the premieres of the winning films.

cineuropa.org
